GlassRenu Releases 2025 Glass Restoration Handbook, Setting New Industry Standards

"GlassRenu has always been about more than just tools; it's about delivering perfect results faster, cheaper, and often better than replacement," said Cody Thomas, owner of GlassRenu. "With the release of our 2025 handbook, we're giving every professional window cleaner, contractor, and technician the blueprint to master glass restoration at the highest level."

Built for versatility, the GlassRenu dry grinding and polishing system removes damage ranging from light surface stains to deep welding slag without causing optical distortion. It remains the only proven process capable of fully restoring glass vandalized by acid etch graffiti, a growing concern for urban and suburban property owners.

GlassRenu's patented technology is trusted by professional window cleaners, contract cleaning firms, and facilities managers worldwide – even major airlines. The company continues to expand the boundaries of restoration, addressing new types of surface damage across a broader range of architectural and transportation materials.

GlassRenu systems and the 2025 Restoration Standards Handbook are available now. For more information, visit www.GlassRenu.com.

About GlassRenu

Founded in 2006, GlassRenu pioneered the modern era of glass restoration with patented scratch removal and polishing systems that outperform replacement in speed, cost, and quality. GlassRenu products are trusted worldwide to restore damaged glass with flawless results, providing a sustainable, cost-effective solution across commercial, residential, and aviation sectors. The GlassRenu process has been adopted and endorsed by industry organizations ranging from Window Cleaning to Glass Manufacturing globally. To date GlassRenu products have eliminated 34 thousand metric tons of carbon emissions, and approximately $1.75 Billion dollars in maintenance and repair costs.

