Glasswing AI and ThreatSTOP Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Enterprise AI Vendor Management and Security

"Glasswing and ThreatSTOP now give security teams a single switch: discover every AI vendor and block policy-violating traffic in real time—no agents, no hardware, deployed in under an hour," said Brett Helm, CEO, Glasswing AI.

Glasswing AI automatically discovers every AI service accessed from inside the network and shows exactly who is using each tool. Its dashboard and reports let security teams enforce data-loss-prevention policies, distinguishing sanctioned AI from shadow AI.

Glasswing AI's proprietary AI-vendor database is ten times larger than the nearest competitor, offering unmatched breadth and depth of coverage. This expansive intelligence allows organizations to keep pace with the explosive growth of generative AI solutions, from industry giants to niche providers.

Automated, Policy-Driven Blocking with ThreatSTOP

ThreatSTOP's Protective DNS turns Glasswing's discovery data into real-time enforcement:

Blocks connections to any non-approved AI vendor on the first DNS lookup.

Integrates with existing firewalls, routers, DNS servers, and security stacks; no new hardware or endpoint agents are required

Provides continuous policy updates and detailed reporting that reduce incidents and Helpdesk tickets.

Driving Security Compliance and Global Leadership

By uniting Glasswing AI's unparalleled vendor discovery and visualization with ThreatSTOP's automated DNS enforcement, enterprises benefit from:

Blocking All Unwanted AI Traffic: Using Glasswing AI's industry-leading AI vendor database in conjunction with ThreatSTOP's DNS blocking capabilities organizations can stop all unwanted AI traffic from leaving the organization, stopping the transmission of sensitive data from SaaS usage, internal systems, or agentic

Respond in Real time: Glasswing AI and Threatstop operate in real-time, without scanning or the use of agents.

Deploy in under an hour

Identify usage with 10x greater accuracy

Differentiate licensed vs. unlicensed AI tools: Glasswing AI and ThreatSTOP can rapidly solve the unwanted use of AI as well as managing the use of AI regarding licensed versus unlicensed AI vendors.

Redirection: By using ThreatSTOP's redirection an organization can route any employee to a custom message using administration policy configuration – "Please note that company policy prohibits the use of ChatGPT", for example.

A New Era for AI Vendor Management

"For the first time, enterprises can not only see every AI system in use but also automatically enforce their AI usage policies at the network level," said Brett Helm, CEO and Co-founder of Glasswing AI. "Our partnership with ThreatSTOP delivers a unified, automated solution for AI risk management-empowering organizations to innovate with AI safely and securely."

"ThreatSTOP is excited to join forces with Glasswing AI, bringing together best-in-class AI discovery and DNS enforcement," said CEO Tom Byrnes. "Together, we provide the world's most advanced AI vendor management and security platform, enabling organizations to stay ahead of threats and regulatory demands."

About Glasswing AI

Glasswing AI is the creator of the industry's first network-based AI firewall, providing enterprises with granular control, visibility, and compliance for all AI tool usage across their networks. Founded by industry veterans, Glasswing AI is committed to helping organizations harness the power of AI while safeguarding their data and intellectual property.

About ThreatSTOP

ThreatSTOP is a leading SaaS security platform specializing in Protective DNS, firewall automation, and threat intelligence. With global reach and seamless integration, ThreatSTOP empowers organizations to proactively block malicious network communications, reduce malware infections, and enforce custom security policies across all environments. Connect with Customers, Disconnect from Risks.

For more information, see: https://www.threatstop.com/blog/glasswing-ai-and-threatstop-announce-strategic-partnership-to-revolutionize-enterprise-ai-vendor-management-and-security

