GLC Launches On-Demand CME Grand Rounds: "From Inertia to Action--Integrating Muscarinic Therapies Into Schizophrenia Practice"

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 Global Learning Collaborative (GLC) is now offering healthcare institutions and training programs the opportunity to host a 1.0-credit CME/CE Grand Rounds titled "From Inertia to Action: Integrating Muscarinic Therapies Into Schizophrenia Practice."

This live, interactive psychiatry CME program is designed to help psychiatric care teams apply the latest clinical data on muscarinic-based therapies and improve outcomes for patients with schizophrenia.

Faculty Presenter:

Jose M. Rubio, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the Zucker School of Medicine, Hofstra University / Northwell Health.

Learning Objectives:

Compare the efficacy, safety, and tolerability profiles of muscarinic agents with traditional dopamine D2 receptor antagonists.

Demonstrate how to initiate and titrate muscarinic-targeted SCZ therapies using strategies that optimize tolerability.

Evaluate which SCZ patient populations are most appropriate for muscarinic-targeted therapies based on symptom profile.

Program Format:

This CME/CE activity is available on demand for institutional hosting—either virtual or in-person—based on your preferred date and time.

Credit Information:

Accredited for 1.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™, 1.0 nursing contact hour, 1.0 pharmacy contact hour (0.1 CEUs), and 1.0 AAPA Category 1 CME credit (valid until March 31, 2027).

To request a session or learn more:

Visit https://axismeded.com/GrandRounds/. In the top-right corner of the page, click Filter, then choose Psychiatry from the dropdown menu.

About Global Learning Collaborative (GLC):

GLC is jointly accredited by the ACCME, ACPE, and ANCC to provide continuing education for the healthcare team, fostering evidence-based learning that improves patient outcomes.

