Glen Oaks Community College Earns Reaffirmation of Accreditation from Higher Learning Commission

Glen Oaks Community College faculty and staff prepared nearly two years for the reaffirmation process, reviewing policies and processes and preparing for the HLC's accreditation team visit in November. An assurance document was submitted in October detailing the college's compliance with federal regulations and detailing how Glen Oaks Community College met the standards for accreditation.

"Accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students," said Dr. Bryan Newton, President of Glen Oaks Community College. "This reaffirmation ensures that we can continue offering high-quality programs and services while maintaining eligibility for federal financial aid and transfer agreements with other accredited institutions."

Accreditation by the HLC is essential for colleges and universities across the United States, ensuring that institutions uphold high educational standards and continuously improve their offerings to benefit students and the broader community.

For more information about Glen Oaks Community College and its academic programs, visit http://www.glenoaks.edu.

