Glen Oaks Community College Earns Reaffirmation of Accreditation from Higher Learning Commission

CENTREVILLE, Mich., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glen Oaks Community College has received reaffirmation of accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), ensuring its continued commitment to academic excellence and institutional quality. The reaffirmation extends through 2034-35, with the next comprehensive review scheduled in four years.
The HLC Institutional Actions Council formally recognized Glen Oaks' accreditation status following a comprehensive review process that evaluated the college's mission, governance, student support services, academic programs, and continuous improvement efforts. The reaffirmation confirms that Glen Oaks meets the rigorous standards set forth by the commission, demonstrating its dedication to providing quality education to students in St. Joseph County and beyond.
Glen Oaks Community College faculty and staff prepared nearly two years for the reaffirmation process, reviewing policies and processes and preparing for the HLC's accreditation team visit in November. An assurance document was submitted in October detailing the college's compliance with federal regulations and detailing how Glen Oaks Community College met the standards for accreditation.
"Accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students," said Dr. Bryan Newton, President of Glen Oaks Community College. "This reaffirmation ensures that we can continue offering high-quality programs and services while maintaining eligibility for federal financial aid and transfer agreements with other accredited institutions."
Accreditation by the HLC is essential for colleges and universities across the United States, ensuring that institutions uphold high educational standards and continuously improve their offerings to benefit students and the broader community.
For more information about Glen Oaks Community College and its academic programs, visit http://www.glenoaks.edu.
