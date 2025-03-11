Glen Oaks Foundation Launches "12 Days to Inauguration - 12 Reasons to Give" Campaign

The Glen Oaks Foundation is launching the "12 Days to Inauguration – 12 Reasons to Give" campaign from March 10 to March 21 in celebration of Dr. Bryan Newton's presidential inauguration at Glen Oaks Community College. The initiative highlights how donations impact students beyond scholarships, supporting areas like student emergency assistance, career programs, technology upgrades, and workforce development.
CENTREVILLE, Miss., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In anticipation of the upcoming inauguration of Dr. Bryan Newton as the new president of Glen Oaks Community College, the Glen Oaks Foundation is launching the "12 Days to Inauguration – 12 Reasons to Give" campaign. Running from Monday, March 10, through Friday, March 21, the initiative aims to celebrate this milestone while highlighting the many ways donations support students and enhance campus resources beyond scholarships.
"As we celebrate Dr. Newton's leadership and the future of Glen Oaks, we recognize the ongoing need to invest in student success," said Vonda Marrow, Executive Director of the Glen Oaks Foundation. "This campaign highlights the broad impact of donor generosity—whether through emergency assistance, career and technical programs, or classroom technology upgrades. Every contribution makes a difference."
Each day leading up to the March 21 inauguration, the Foundation and GOCC will spotlight a different way donations help transform the student experience. While many think of scholarships as the primary use of funds, gifts to the Foundation support critical needs such as student assistance with books, supplies, transportation costs and food assistance, faculty training and development, and college initiatives that connect students to real-world careers. Investments in technology upgrades and workforce development programs also ensure that Glen Oaks remains a leader in preparing students for in-demand jobs.
To commemorate this significant occasion, the Foundation invites alumni, faculty, staff, and community members to invest in the future of Glen Oaks by making a contribution during the campaign. Donations can be made at https://www.glenoaks.edu/foundation/ or at https://www.glenoaks.edu/about-us/leadership/inauguration/
