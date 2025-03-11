Glen Oaks Foundation Launches "12 Days to Inauguration - 12 Reasons to Give" Campaign

"This campaign highlights the broad impact of donor generosity—whether through emergency assistance, career and technical programs, or classroom technology upgrades. Every contribution makes a difference." Post this

Each day leading up to the March 21 inauguration, the Foundation and GOCC will spotlight a different way donations help transform the student experience. While many think of scholarships as the primary use of funds, gifts to the Foundation support critical needs such as student assistance with books, supplies, transportation costs and food assistance, faculty training and development, and college initiatives that connect students to real-world careers. Investments in technology upgrades and workforce development programs also ensure that Glen Oaks remains a leader in preparing students for in-demand jobs.

Supporters are encouraged to follow the daily features on Glen Oaks' social media platforms and visit GOCC's website to learn more.

To commemorate this significant occasion, the Foundation invites alumni, faculty, staff, and community members to invest in the future of Glen Oaks by making a contribution during the campaign. Donations can be made at https://www.glenoaks.edu/foundation/ or at https://www.glenoaks.edu/about-us/leadership/inauguration/

