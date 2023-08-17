Glenda Noel-Ney Named Folger Shakespeare Library's Director of Development

There is something for everyone at the Folger, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to establish strong relationships with our donors, friends, and the DC community. Tweet this

Before joining the Folger, Noel-Ney worked as a consultant with ACG, collaborating on projects for the Newark Museum of Art, the Association of Performing Arts Professionals, and Bucks County Playhouse. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Advancement at Bethune-Cookman University, a private historically black university in Daytona Beach, Florida. Her professional experience also includes service as Director of Principal Gifts at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York and Vice President of Advancement at Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, Wisconsin. As Development Director for the Wisconsin Union at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she raised $25 million for the historic Union's restoration. Earlier in her career, she was manager of the philanthropic program at American Express in New York and the assistant director of the Institute of African American Affairs at New York University.

"We are delighted to welcome Glenda Noel-Ney to the Folger team. Her proven record of fundraising success and her considerable experience will position the Folger well for our next chapter, including the 100th anniversary in 2032," said Witmore.

Noel-Ney earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Studies with a concentration in Management and Marketing from Buffalo State College in New York. She served on the advisory board of the Romare Bearden Foundation, the Simpson Street Free Press board, the Wisconsin Arts Board, and as a cultural affairs commission member for Dane Arts in Wisconsin.

Noel-Ney began as the Folger's Director of Development on August 14, 2023.

