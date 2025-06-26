Glenmont Group Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Managed Document Review Service: “Black Sheep Review”

New offering set to become best in class managed review platform.

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glenmont Group, a leading executive search and advisory firm in the legal and legal tech industries, today announced the launch of Black Sheep Review, a revolutionary managed document review solution that combines “best of breed” Artificial Intelligence (AI), Human Intelligence (HI), and proprietary data-driven metrics and workflows to deliver faster, more accurate, and cost-effective outcomes for legal teams. The service is powered by cutting edge legal technology that assists in providing the highest quality document review team generation instantly.

Black Sheep Review disrupts traditional managed review models by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge AI with expert-level human oversight and eliminating geographic boundaries in offering onsite, remote, and hybrid review capabilities. At the helm of this new offering is Mike Dalewitz, a pioneer in the managed review space, who will serve as Executive Chairman. Dalewitz brings more than two decades of experience in developing ground breaking legal technology, including, founding and exiting several successful ventures in the space as well as other industries.

“Black Sheep Review is a gamechanger for the industry,” said Dalewitz. “Glenmont Group immediately sets the stage for scalable success with unrivaled access to over 5,000 registered attorneys. We’re off to the races from Day Zero.”

Black Sheep Review is designed to significantly enhance both the efficiency and effectiveness of legal processes, while also advancing the legal profession in several meaningful ways:

Speed and Scalability - Black Sheep Review dramatically reduces the time needed to sift through massive volumes of documents—emails, contracts, PDFs, chat logs, etc.—by automatically identifying and prioritizing relevant materials.

“We’re proud to introduce Black Sheep Review to the legal market,” said Kate Potters, Black Sheep Review’s Chief Operations Officer and President of Glenmont Group. “Black Sheep Review is a bold, modern solution designed for how law firms and corporations need to operate today. We are now able to provide a service that isn’t just more efficient, but actually smarter. It’s where AI and HI come together to create exceptional value.”

Glenmont Group’s foray into managed review represents a natural evolution of its commitment to legal innovation and client service. With Black Sheep Review, law firms and corporate legal departments now have access to a next-gen review solution that doesn’t compromise on quality or transparency. In fact, it amplifies it.

“We built Black Sheep Review with a simple premise—let’s do things differently,” added Dalewitz. “By leveraging AI to augment, not replace, human reviewers, and using real-time data to optimize every stage of the process, we’re delivering results that exceed the status quo in both accuracy and cost savings.”

“Black Sheep Review isn’t about replacing lawyers—it’s about empowering them,” added Black Sheep Review’s co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer and Glenmont Group’s CEO, Michael Potters. “When done right, it results in faster outcomes, better insights, and smarter legal strategy.”

About Black Sheep Review

Black Sheep Review is a managed review firm revolutionizing a commoditized industry with an innovative model that redefines how corporations and law firms procure document review services. www.blacksheepreview.ai

About Glenmont Group

Glenmont Group is a trusted executive search and consulting partner to law firms, legal tech companies, and corporate legal departments. With a reputation for excellence and a deepnetwork of industry leaders, Glenmont connects top talent with transformative opportunities. https://www.glenmontgroup.com/

