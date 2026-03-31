Glial Organizational Solutions Launches Nervous System Informed Leadership Training to Combat Workplace Burnout

"Sustainable leadership requires more than just a new framework; it requires internal steadiness. We are giving people access to the biology of resilience." — Beverly Pagano, Chief Program Officer & Co-Founder, Glial Organizational Solutions Post this

Traditional leadership programs often fail because they focus on communication frameworks and mindset shifts that become neurologically inaccessible during moments of dysregulation. Glial Organizational Solutions addresses this by working at the physiological level, operating on the premise that most workplace performance issues are actually nervous system problems, not skills problems.

"Sustainable leadership requires more than just a new framework; it requires internal steadiness," says Beverly Pagano, Chief Program Officer and Co-Founder of Glial Organizational Solutions. "Our work integrates nervous-system regulation and somatic awareness so that leaders can maintain excellence and intention even when the environment is demanding. We are giving people access to the biology of resilience."

The Certified Leadership Training is a practice-based program that develops capacity in three core areas: self-regulation, co-regulation during difficult interactions, and maintaining team stability during organizational change.

Led by a team of Master Nervous System Regulators, including somatic practitioners and National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coaches, Glial Organizational Solutions serves high-stakes industries such as healthcare, finance, and technology. By grounding organizational health in biology rather than just behavior, the firm provides a sustainable solution for burnout and chronic workplace friction.

For more information about the Foundations Workshop or organizational consulting services, visit GlialSolutions.com.

About Glial Organizational Solutions: Glial Organizational Solutions is a consulting and training firm that helps organizations build high-performance cultures through the lens of the human nervous system. Named after the support cells that create the conditions for neurons to function, Glial Organizational Solutions provides the physiological foundation necessary for effective leadership and collaboration.

Media Contact

Beverly Pagano, Glial Organizational Solutions, 1 (805) 372-1364, [email protected], https://glialsolutions.com/

SOURCE Glial Organizational Solutions