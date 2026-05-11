Global adtech player GumGum expands into France with its innovative Mindset Graph™ technology

The company aims to expand in France with an offering powered by its proprietary technology, the Mindset Graph. This innovative approach, based on understanding consumer mindset, enables highly effective ad targeting and performance.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GumGum, founded in California in 2008 and operating in 19 markets worldwide, is opening a new office in Paris. The company aims to expand in France with an offering powered by its proprietary technology, the Mindset Graph. This innovative approach, based on understanding consumer mindset, enables highly effective ad targeting and performance. GumGum already has a strong client base in France, along with an established network of publishers and agency partners.

Founded in 2008 in Santa Monica, GumGum is now considered one of the leading global SSPs. Following its international expansion, the company is strengthening its presence with a dedicated Paris office.

Originally focused on contextual digital advertising, GumGum has gained a competitive edge with the launch of its proprietary "Mindset Graph" technology in 2024. Continuously enhanced by AI, this solution identifies a user's mindset in real time and determines the optimal moment to deliver an ad across multiple digital channels, including mobile, desktop, and CTV.

"Our mindset is constantly evolving," said Jeremy Pacome, Commercial Director, Benelux & France at GumGum. "Throughout a single day, we move between different roles and levels of engagement. It's this continuous shift that the Mindset Graph allows us to capture and understand."

To achieve this, the platform analyzes millions of signals generated by users' digital interactions, including, but not limited to, the content they consume, the attention paid to each message, the time of day, and the context of consumption. These signals can be enriched with advertisers' first-party data, anonymized insights derived from campaigns across more than 10,000 brands, seasonal and cultural trends, and publisher data.

The Mindset Graph: the only solution that ingests, structures, and connects millions of signals in real time to drive impression-level activation

"Most adtech platforms analyze these signals separately," added Jeremy Pacome. "With the Mindset Graph, we bring them together to reconstruct a complete view of a given moment. This allows us to determine the optimal timing for each ad impression and predict its impact for the advertiser."

This model has already demonstrated strong performance, with GumGum serving over 3,000 brands, partnering with 40,000 publishers, and delivering more than 500 billion impressions per month.

Backed by leading investors such as Goldman Sachs Growth/Springcoast Capital Partners, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, and Upfront Ventures, GumGum has raised more than $130 million since its founding, including a $75 million investment from Goldman Sachs in 2021.

A strong existing footprint in France

GumGum already has a solid presence in France, having delivered campaigns for global brands such as Boucheron, IBM, Adidas, Dell, and Nike. The company also partners with the top 5 global agencies operating in France, and has built a strong network of premium publishers, including Le Monde, La Tribune, Radio France, Le Figaro, and Challenges.

To accelerate its growth, GumGum will focus on three key solutions, all powered by the Mindset Graph:

GumGum Outcomes, which measures the impact of ad exposure on business outcomes

Attentive Lift, which measures the correlation between attention and brand performance

CTV, with standard 15- and 30-second video formats activated directly through the platform to simplify campaign delivery and optimization

"We're entering France with strong ambitions," stated Jeremy Pacome. "We're actively expanding our Mindset Graph measurement and optimization capabilities so that every campaign we run doesn't just perform better individually, but makes our entire system smarter over time. For French advertisers, that means smarter media planning, more effective decisioning, and performance that strengthens over time. We're excited to get started."

About GumGum

GumGum is The Mindset Company™ transforming advertising. We deliver results by matching brands with people in the right mindset, in the moments that matter.

Powered by the Mindset Graph™, our AI-driven data engine processes billions of real-time contextual, creative, environmental, and historical signals to match every ad with the most receptive audience. The result is advertising that drives meaningful outcomes for advertisers and publishers, and is more relevant for consumers.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Santa Monica. GumGum operates in over 19 markets across North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia.

Media Contact

Kayla Smalls, GumGum, 1 9179994629, [email protected], GumGum

SOURCE GumGum