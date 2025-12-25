Global AI Awards 2025 Announces Winners Across Key Artificial Intelligence Categories

The Global AI Awards proudly wraps up its 2025 edition, honoring the most innovative and transformative AI achievements across the global industry.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global AI Awards is pleased to announce the winners of its 2025 program, recognizing leading organizations from around the world for their groundbreaking advancements and exceptional contributions to artificial intelligence. This year's winners represent excellence across a diverse range of AI-powered domains, from finance and cybersecurity to manufacturing, marketing, and frontier technologies such as LLMs and Agentic AI.

'The Global AI Awards 2025 celebrates organizations that are reshaping industries, elevating operational efficiency, and creating transformative AI solutions with real-world impact. After a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a panel of AI experts and industry leaders, the following companies have been honored as category winners:

AI in Hospitality & Travel: HTS Assist

Computer Vision & Image/Video Analytics: Solink

AI in Retail & E-Commerce: Constructor

AI in Finance & Banking: Q4, Nest Bank

AI in Manufacturing: SMARTECH

AI in Data & Analytics: WebDataGuru, Passport AI

AI in Marketing & Sales: Mixmax, Scorpion

Conversational AI: Difinity Digital

AI in Cybersecurity: Aviatrix

Large Language Models (LLMs): Litera Lito

AI in Legal Services & Compliance: Litera Lito, INSIG AI

Agentic AI: SEERai by Galorath Incorporated, ConnexAI

AI in Human Resources: GrokkyAi by Grokker, Evolve

"The organizations recognized this year are leaders in shaping the responsible and groundbreaking future of AI," said Sirisha Lanka, Managing Director of Global AI Awards. "They have demonstrated extraordinary innovation, technical excellence, and meaningful real-world impact across essential areas of artificial intelligence."

The Global AI Awards extends its congratulations to all winning organizations and participants, and looks forward to continuing its mission of celebrating innovation and excellence in the AI industry.

Sirisha Lanka, Global AI Awards, 1 5122211712, [email protected], https://www.globalaiaward.com/

