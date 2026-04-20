Global AI Awards 2026 Season 1 Announces Winners Across Pivotal Artificial Intelligence Categories

The Global AI Awards proudly concludes its 2026 Season 1 program, celebrating groundbreaking advancements and transformative achievements that continue to elevate the global AI landscape.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global AI Awards is delighted to reveal the distinguished winners of its 2026 Season 1 edition, recognizing outstanding organizations from around the world for their visionary contributions to artificial intelligence. This season's awardees represent excellence across a wide spectrum of AI-driven domains—from cybersecurity, finance, and HR tech to generative AI, agentic automation, and next-generation large language models.

Established to honor innovation, leadership, and responsible AI development, the Global AI Awards continues its mission of spotlighting organizations that are shaping the future through intelligent technologies. Following a comprehensive and rigorous evaluation by an esteemed panel of AI experts, industry executives, and technology leaders, the following companies have been named winners for 2026 Season 1:

2026 Global AI Awards – Season 1 Winners

AI in Automotive & Transportation: Cambridge Mobile Telematics, Imagry

AI in Construction & Architecture: Exodigo

AI in Cybersecurity: Jio Platforms

AI in Data & Analytics: Hitachi Vantara, EPAM Systems, Inc.

AI in Education: AI for Non-Techies

AI in Energy & Utilities: Jio Platforms

AI in Finance & Banking: Creatio

AI in Fitness, Sports & Wellness: Suzhou Zhongzheng Sports Technology Co., Ltd.

AI in Government: EPAM Systems, Inc.

AI in Human Resources: Lloyds Banking Group

AI in Marketing & Sales: rankingCoach GmbH

AI in Supply Chain & Logistics: Canals

AI Product or Service: Cognizant

Agentic AI: MediaMint, Lloyds Banking Group

Generative AI: Higgsfield AI, Nexdata

Large Language Models (LLMs): Lloyds Banking Group

"Organizations recognized in the 2026 Season 1 program are redefining what is possible in the AI ecosystem," said Sirisha Lanka, Managing Director of Global AI Awards. "Their dedication to technical excellence, responsible innovation, and real-world impact is paving the way for a more intelligent and efficient future across industries."

The Global AI Awards congratulates all winners and participants for their exceptional contributions and extends appreciation to the judges and global AI community for their continued support in advancing excellence and innovation in artificial intelligence.

Media Contact

Sirisha Lanka, Global AI Awards, 1 5122211712, [email protected], https://www.globalaiaward.com/

SOURCE Global AI Awards