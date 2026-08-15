Global AI Awards 2026 Season 2 Announces Winners Across Pivotal Artificial Intelligence Categories

The Global AI Awards proudly concludes its 2026 Season 2 program, celebrating groundbreaking advancements and transformative achievements that continue to elevate the global AI landscape.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global AI Awards is pleased to announce the official winners of its 2026 Season 2 program, recognizing organizations from 11 countries for their contributions to artificial intelligence and applied enterprise technologies.
Following a rigorous evaluation process by an independent panel of AI practitioners, industry executives, and technology leaders, the following companies have been recognized across key artificial intelligence categories:
2026 Global AI Awards – Season 2 Winners
- Agentic AI: Precisely, Solink, Talkdesk
- AI for Social Good: AIMIX, Emirates Health Services
- AI in Arts & Design: Daz 3D
- AI in Biotechnology & Life Sciences: IQVIA
- AI in Chatbots: Lenovo, NiCE Cognigy
- AI in Construction & Architecture: ZONE3000
- AI in Cybersecurity: eSentire
- AI in Data & Analytics: CVS Health, Lenovo, pharosIQ, VitalEdge Technologies
- AI in Finance & Banking: Realta
- AI in Food & Beverage: 2nd Nature
- AI in Healthcare: CVS Health, Doceree Inc., IQVIA, Sphere, Inc.
- AI in Human Resources: Grokker
- AI in Mining & Natural Resources: VerAI Discoveries
- AI in Real Estate: Swire Properties Limited
- AI in Retail and E-Commerce: Trigo
- AI in Robotics & Automation: Navifra Co., Ltd.
- AI in Software Development: Swire Properties Limited
- AI in Supply Chain & Logistics: Fleetio, Lenovo, TraceLink
- AI in Websites: Lenovo
- AI Infrastructure & Tools: Swire Properties Limited
- AI Product or Service: HERE, Lenovo, Lickly, Sphere, Inc.
- Conversational AI: CVS Health, Precisely
- Edge AI & IoT Intelligence: BrainChip, monogoto, Scale Computing
- Large Language Models (LLMs): CVS Health
- Natural Language Processing (NLP): LingoYou Group SRL
"The Season 2 winners represent remarkable technical advancement and measurable real-world execution," said Sirisha Lanka, Managing Director of Global AI Awards. "From autonomous agentic workflows and edge intelligence to transformative healthcare platforms, these international organizations demonstrate how scalable AI delivers tangible value across every sector of the global economy."
The Global AI Awards congratulates all winners and participants for their exceptional contributions and extends appreciation to the judges and global AI community for their continued support in advancing excellence and innovation in artificial intelligence.
Media Contact
Sirisha Lanka, Global AI Awards, 1 512-221-1712, [email protected], https://www.globalaiaward.com/
SOURCE Global AI Awards
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