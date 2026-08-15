Global AI Awards 2026 Season 2 Announces Winners Across Pivotal Artificial Intelligence Categories

The Global AI Awards proudly concludes its 2026 Season 2 program, celebrating groundbreaking advancements and transformative achievements that continue to elevate the global AI landscape.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global AI Awards is pleased to announce the official winners of its 2026 Season 2 program, recognizing organizations from 11 countries for their contributions to artificial intelligence and applied enterprise technologies.

Following a rigorous evaluation process by an independent panel of AI practitioners, industry executives, and technology leaders, the following companies have been recognized across key artificial intelligence categories:

2026 Global AI Awards – Season 2 Winners

Agentic AI: Precisely, Solink, Talkdesk

AI for Social Good: AIMIX, Emirates Health Services

AI in Arts & Design: Daz 3D

AI in Biotechnology & Life Sciences: IQVIA

AI in Chatbots: Lenovo, NiCE Cognigy

AI in Construction & Architecture: ZONE3000

AI in Cybersecurity: eSentire

AI in Data & Analytics: CVS Health, Lenovo, pharosIQ, VitalEdge Technologies

AI in Finance & Banking: Realta

AI in Food & Beverage: 2nd Nature

AI in Healthcare: CVS Health, Doceree Inc., IQVIA, Sphere, Inc.

AI in Human Resources: Grokker

AI in Mining & Natural Resources: VerAI Discoveries

AI in Real Estate: Swire Properties Limited

AI in Retail and E-Commerce: Trigo

AI in Robotics & Automation: Navifra Co., Ltd.

AI in Software Development: Swire Properties Limited

AI in Supply Chain & Logistics: Fleetio, Lenovo, TraceLink

AI in Websites: Lenovo

AI Infrastructure & Tools: Swire Properties Limited

AI Product or Service: HERE, Lenovo, Lickly, Sphere, Inc.

Conversational AI: CVS Health, Precisely

Edge AI & IoT Intelligence: BrainChip, monogoto, Scale Computing

Large Language Models (LLMs): CVS Health

Natural Language Processing (NLP): LingoYou Group SRL

"The Season 2 winners represent remarkable technical advancement and measurable real-world execution," said Sirisha Lanka, Managing Director of Global AI Awards. "From autonomous agentic workflows and edge intelligence to transformative healthcare platforms, these international organizations demonstrate how scalable AI delivers tangible value across every sector of the global economy."

The Global AI Awards congratulates all winners and participants for their exceptional contributions and extends appreciation to the judges and global AI community for their continued support in advancing excellence and innovation in artificial intelligence.

Media Contact

Sirisha Lanka, Global AI Awards, 1 512-221-1712, [email protected], https://www.globalaiaward.com/

SOURCE Global AI Awards