Global AI Leader and Enterprise Transformation Visionary Zeya Ottomone Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Integrow

Integrow announced the appointment of Zeya Ottomone as Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution as it accelerates its vision to become a global leader in Agentic AI-powered enterprise software and business transformation. Post this

Widely recognized for helping organizations modernize operations, simplify complex business ecosystems, and deliver measurable transformation outcomes, Ottomone has led some of the industry's largest enterprise modernization initiatives across ERP, CRM, workforce management, cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and intelligent automation. His appointment signals Integrow's commitment to redefining how enterprises execute strategy in the era of autonomous AI.

"Artificial Intelligence is no longer about automation alone, it's about empowering organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and fundamentally rethink how work gets done," said Zeya Ottomone, Chief Executive Officer of Integrow. "We're entering the Agentic Era, where intelligent AI agents become trusted digital teammates capable of planning, reasoning, collaborating and executing alongside people. At Integrow, we're building the enterprise platform that makes that future practical, secure and measurable for every organization."

Ottomone is internationally recognized as a leader in enterprise technology, SaaS transformation, digital modernization and AI-enabled business strategy. Throughout his career he has held executive leadership and C-level positions with ABB, Honeywell, AmerisourceBergen, Cable & Wireless, Chicago Tribune and Rimini Street, leading global organizations through large-scale transformation initiatives across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. His expertise spans enterprise applications, Salesforce ecosystems, ServiceNow, ERP modernization, customer experience, intelligent operations, data strategy, and the emerging field of Agentic AI.

Before joining Integrow, Ottomone led global SaaS Centers of Excellence focused on enterprise transformation, helping organizations modernize critical business operations while reducing technology complexity and accelerating innovation. A certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt and recognized executive advisor, Ottomone has consistently delivered operational excellence by combining strategic leadership with emerging technologies to create sustainable business value.

His appointment also coincides with the upcoming publication of his new book, Empowered to Execute in the Agentic Era, which explores how organizations can bridge the gap between strategy and execution by leveraging AI, empowering people, and building intelligent enterprises capable of continuous innovation. The book reflects many of the same principles that will guide Integrow's next phase of growth: human-centered AI, intelligent automation, operational excellence, and measurable business outcomes.

Under Ottomone's leadership, Integrow will accelerate investment across:

Agentic AI

Enterprise AI Platforms

Intelligent ERP

AI-powered CRM

Human Capital Management

IT Service Management

Predictive Analytics

Autonomous Workflows

Enterprise Copilots

Industry-specific AI Solutions

The company's vision is to deliver a unified enterprise platform where AI is embedded into every business process, enabling organizations to eliminate operational silos, automate decision-making, increase productivity, and create competitive advantage through intelligent execution. "Zeya represents exactly the type of visionary leader required for the next generation of enterprise software," said Harvey Nicholson, Chair of Corporate Governance and Member of Integrow's Board of Directors. "His global experience, deep understanding of enterprise technology, and forward-looking vision for Agentic AI position Integrow to become one of the industry's most innovative AI-powered enterprise software companies."

Wayne Gadson, Chair of Growth Strategy, added: "The future belongs to organizations that can execute strategy with intelligence, speed and confidence. Zeya has spent his career helping enterprises achieve exactly that. His appointment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Integrow, our customers and our partners worldwide." As enterprises face mounting pressure to modernize operations, reduce costs, improve workforce productivity and harness the power of artificial intelligence, Integrow is uniquely positioned to help organizations transform through a single AI-powered enterprise platform that unifies finance, operations, customer engagement, workforce management, projects and service delivery.

"Our mission is simple," Ottomone concluded. "We don't believe AI should replace people. We believe AI should elevate people. The organizations that will define the next decade won't simply adopt AI—they'll empower every employee to execute better decisions every day. That's the future Integrow is building."

About Integrow

Integrow is a global enterprise software company delivering next-generation AI-powered business applications built on Salesforce. The platform unifies ERP, CRM, Human Capital Management, IT Service Management, Project Management, Field Service, Finance and Operations into a single intelligent ecosystem enhanced by Agentic AI.

By embedding artificial intelligence into every workflow, Integrow enables organizations to modernize operations, accelerate innovation, improve decision-making and execute strategy with confidence.

For more information, visit www.integrow.com.

Media Contact

Media Team, Integrow, Inc., 1 855-333-4769, [email protected], www.integrow.com

SOURCE Integrow, Inc.