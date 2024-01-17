Global Alts 2024: The Largest Cap Intro Event is Set to Make Waves

We are thrilled to bring together such an esteemed group of speakers and industry professionals for Global Alts 2024 Post this

Shaquille O'Neal - Former Professional Basketball Player (NBA), Entrepreneur

- Former Professional Basketball Player (NBA), Entrepreneur Harvey Schwartz - CEO, Carlyle

- CEO, Carlyle Peter Thiel - President, Thiel Capital

- President, Bill Gurley - Venture Capitalist, General Partner, Benchmark

- Venture Capitalist, General Partner, Benchmark Jared Kushner - Founder, Affinity Partners

- Founder, Affinity Partners Ana Marshall - Chief Investment Officer, Hewlett Foundation

- Chief Investment Officer, Erik Hilde - Global Head of External Strategies, Norges Bank Investment Management

- Global Head of External Strategies, Norges Bank Investment Management Priti Singh - Global Head of Capital Markets and Factor Investing, CPP Investments

- Global Head of Capital Markets and Factor Investing, CPP Investments Michael Novogratz - Founder and CEO, Galaxy Digital

- Founder and CEO, Galaxy Digital Eli Manning - Partner, Brand Velocity Group

- Partner, Brand Velocity Group Antonio Gracias - Founder, CEO and CIO, Valor Equity Partners

- Founder, CEO and CIO, Valor Equity Partners Alexis Ohanian - Co-Founder and Former Executive Chairman of Reddit

- Co-Founder and Former Executive Chairman of Reddit Steven Eisman - Portfolio Manager, Neuberger Berman

- Portfolio Manager, Neuberger Berman Brad Gerstner - Founder & CEO, Altimeter

- Founder & CEO, Altimeter Matt Gibson - Head of Client Solutions Group, Goldman Sachs Asset Management

- Head of Client Solutions Group, Goldman Sachs Asset Management David Friedberg - CEO, the Product Board

- CEO, the Product Board Jason Calacanis - Founder, Launch and All In Podcast

- Founder, Launch and All In Podcast Barry Sternlicht - Chairman & CEO, Starwood Capital Group

- Chairman & CEO, Starwood Capital Group Daniel Loeb - CEO and CIO, Third Point LLC

... and many more!

These distinguished speakers along with 110 others will share their insights and strategies related to alternative investments, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of this dynamic industry.

Global Alts 2024 will set a new standard for capital introductions with projected 15,000+ one-on-one cap intro meetings.

One of the largest LP gatherings in the industry:

Global Alts 2024 is proud to host over 1,000 allocators from leading endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, pension plans and more representing over 40 trillion of assets. Additionally, the event will welcome 800 managers, spanning from new launches and emerging managers to well-established funds, creating an unparalleled environment for networking and collaboration.

Entertainment by Ja Rule:

Adding to the excitement, Ja Rule will be performing at LIV nightclub on Wednesday evening, offering attendees an unforgettable entertainment experience.

iConnections Platform Enhancements:

iConnections, the platform powering Global Alts 2024, enables managers and allocators to schedule meetings year-round. During the event, iConnections will announce numerous product enhancements, further enriching the platform's capabilities and benefits for professionals in the alternative investment industry.

"We are thrilled to bring together such an esteemed group of speakers and industry professionals for Global Alts 2024," said Ron Biscardi, CEO of iConnections. "This event, powered by our cutting-edge platform, represents an unprecedented opportunity for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and networking within the alternative investment community. We look forward to leveraging the power of our technology to facilitate meaningful connections and empower professionals to navigate the ever-evolving investment landscape."

Global Alts 2024 is already generating considerable excitement within the industry, and attendance is expected to reach record numbers. To secure your spot and participate in this groundbreaking event, please visit https://iconnections.io/global-alts-2024/.

Media Contact

Diana Arakelyan, iConnections, 1 8888786310, [email protected], iconnections.io

SOURCE iConnections