Global Amenities Leader World Amenities Makes The Inc. 5000 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Earlier this year, World Amenities ranked No. 107 on Inc. magazine's 2025 list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific Region. World Amenities also achieved local recognition. The San Diego Business Journal recognized CEO and co-founder Paul Hodge as the 2025 Top CEO of the Year Winner, and based on its community involvement, the company was one of the metro region's top 2025 Companies That Care. The SD METRO magazine singled out Hodge as one of San Diego's 2025 Top Men of Influence.

"We are incredibly proud of the Inc. 5000 list achievement and excited to share the honor with our stakeholders, partners, and future customers," said Hodge.

About World Amenities

Founded in 2018, World Amenities, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California, USA. As a trusted global supplier of signature skincare brands and custom amenities, necessities, and accessories, World Amenities made the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies five consecutive years (2021-2025). World Amenities brands are worldwide, and a million guests use at least one of its products daily. Focused on making a sustainable difference, World Amenities demonstrates its commitment to the environment by pioneering progressive amenities that set new standards in hospitality. The leadership team represents over 50 years of global experience with personal care amenities, retail skincare, and cosmetics. Skilled team members uniquely design, formulate, customize, and manufacture each product with artisanal expertise and spa-quality ingredients. The companies' principles align with the needs and desires of today's guests and set new measures for luxury, convenience, and sustainability. World Amenities creates a welcoming experience and nurtures a sense of belonging. For more information, visit www.worldamenities.com.

