Global Aviation Solutions Provider ST Engineering Signs MoU with Ramco Systems

The collaboration brings together ST Engineering's extensive domain expertise across Airframe, Engine, and Component MRO, as well as its OEM and engineering solutions including nacelles design and manufacturing, cabin interiors and passenger‑to‑freighter conversion, with Ramco's purpose-built aviation product and agentic AI platform capabilities.

Jeffrey Lam, President Commercial Aerospace, ST Engineering, said: "This potential collaboration builds on our ongoing digital transformation journey. By pairing our operational experience and know-how with Ramco's aviation and AI expertise, we can unlock new avenues to boost MRO efficiency and further enhance the value delivered to our customers."

Sandesh Bilagi, President & COO, Ramco Systems, said, "We are delighted to partner with ST Engineering, a global leader in commercial aerospace services, to shape the next generation of digital aviation platforms. Ramco will support this initiative with its aviation product suite and AI-driven platforms, enabling the agility, regulatory compliance, and operational depth required to scale with confidence. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of working with industry leaders like ST Engineering to co-create future-ready solutions for the aviation ecosystem."

About ST Engineering:

ST Engineering is a global technology, defence and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defence and public security segments. The Group harnesses technology and innovation to solve real-world problems, enabling a more secure and sustainable world. Headquartered in Singapore, it has operations spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S., serving customers in more than 100 countries. ST Engineering reported revenue of over $11b in FY2024 and ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It is a component stock of MSCI Singapore, FTSE Straits Times Index and Dow Jones Best-in-Class Asia Pacific Index.

About Ramco Systems:

Ramco Systems is a world-class enterprise software product/ platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, successfully driving innovation for over 25 years. Over the years, Ramco has maintained a consistent track record of serving 800+ customers globally with two million+ users and delivering tangible business value in Global Payroll, Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, and ERP. Ramco's key differentiator is its innovative product development approach through its revolutionary enterprise application assembly and delivery platform. On the innovation front, Ramco is leveraging cutting-edge technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA, and Blockchain, amongst others, to help organizations embrace digital transformation.

