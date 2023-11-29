Global Biomethodology Wellness Brand Waphyto Launches New Holiday Kits

Enhance your self-care routine this holiday season with Waphyto's latest kits! Curated by the award-winning phytotherapist Atsuko Morita, our all-natural essentials are tailored for various skin and hair types. Post this

"Knowing that not everyone is the same is incredibly important to us as a brand," Atsuko Morita said of their products. "Everyone's skin is different, and so is their hair. You may have curly hair, straight hair, dark hair, thick hair, thin hair – no one is the same, which is why we make sure that our products are versatile enough for everyone's preferences."

Waphyto primarily use a few core ingredients in each of their products, all natural and focused on simplicity. These include mulberry leaves, chrysanthemum, gotu kola, mugwart, and horsetail. The holiday kits follow the same trend, focused simply on ingredients that will not dry out or damage the skin with chemicals. The holiday kits are designed for a variety of purposes:

Hair Care Discovery Kit: A line of simplistic shampoo and conditioner tailored to the consumer's specific needs, allowing for perfect moisturization and texture protection.

Intimate and Body Care Essentials: All-natural intimate products stocked with a variety of nourishing elixirs essential for natural skin refreshment and cleansing.

Skincare Heroes Trail Kit: Essential skincare products, allowing for consumers to create their own gentle and nourishing morning or night care routine.

The brand promises to offer a commitment to high quality, clean beauty products made with simple, all-natural materials created for any person. Created with both men and women in mind, Waphyto uses Mother Nature as its lifeblood. Its essential rejuvenation products are formulated with 100% natural plant essential oils and contain no parabens. Its holiday collections are one of many lines released in recent months, cultivated with Waphyto consumer's health and beauty in mind.

"We practice what I like to call 'clean beauty.' That means that not only do we use natural ingredients, but we also respect the environment and the ways in which it impacts our skin," Morita said. "Having these products during the holidays are now more important than ever. In many countries, the holiday weather is harsh and cold, drying out your hair and skin. Our products are created to not only help combat that dryness, but to aid your health and wellness."

About Waphyto:

The Power of Plants Meets Modern Cosmetic Science

Waphyto is a self care and wellness brand that combines the finest natural ingredients with the most sophisticated cosmetic innovations. From skincare to body, hair, and intimate care, all products embody an appreciation for Japanese Wa culture - promoting peace and harmony.

With a passion for preserving the purity of nature, Waphyto works to ensure that all ingredients and formulas meet the highest standards of the company's scientists and herbalists, as well as those of today's socially-responsible marketplace.

