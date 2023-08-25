"Global Boiling" Rejected by Many - Widening Gap in Scientific Opinion says Friends of Science Society

'Climatism' has become a master-narrative in society which is used to blame everything on. Being simplistic, all-encompassing, and ever more apocalyptic in language, it forms a compelling, emotional master-narrative that defies reasoned debate. Tweet this

Long-time climate policy analyst Roger Pielke, Jr. has written a detailed review on wildfires, published June 8, 2023, stating "The IPCC has not detected or attributed fire occurrence or area burned to human-caused climate change."

The Covering Climate Now media collaboration is directing their signatory members – some 400 media outlets reaching an audience of 2 billion did an interview in the spring of 2020 with the director of Mad Max, to find out 'how to make climate fear compelling.'

Climate scientist Mike Hulme's new book "Climate Change isn't Everything" discusses how 'Climatism' has become a master-narrative in society which is used to blame everything on. Being simplistic, all-encompassing, and ever more apocalyptic in language, it forms a compelling, emotional master-narrative that defies reasoned debate. Hulme holds a mainstream view of Anthropogenic Global Warming, but rejects climate emergency and climate deadline thinking as dangerous to society, leading to totalitarian reactions, as outlined in a co-authored commentary in [Nature July 22, 2019.

Climate scientist Judith Curry's new book "Climate Uncertainty and Risk: Rethinking Our Response" also takes a more nuanced view of climate change and discusses how we can break the gridlock on the climate debate.

Curry is a strong supporter of CLINTEL's review of the IPCC AR6 reports, titled "The Frozen Climate Views of the IPCC" which discusses the predictable thinking and many errors of the IPCC AR6 – the document governments use to set climate policy.

CLINTEL's list of more than 1600 scientists and scholars reject the notion of a climate emergency and the cadre now includes Dr. John Clauser, winner of the 2022 Noble Prize in physics.

Premier Danielle Smith of Alberta has put a 6 month moratorium on wind and solar. The provincial grid faced seven near blackout events last fall, in all of them the collapse of renewables was a key factor, according to the AESO 2022 Market Statistics report. Smith also opposes Canada's Clean Electricity Standard NetZero plan, saying it is impossible to achieve by the targeted dates and under the proposed restrictions on natural gas.

Friends of Science Society's report "Clean Electricity Standard: Delusion vs Reality" outlines the impacts and challenges of attempting to reach NetZero goals and decarbonize Canada.

China has a publicly stated bid to become the globally dominant power by 2049, as reported by Bloomberg Oct. 26, 2022. Friends of Science Society has pointed out in their video Canada in the Crosshairs of Geopolitics: Rare Metals War that

Canada is in the crosshairs of a geopolitical battle for rare metals for the green economy, all premised on NetZero targets.

About

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 21st year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

Friends of Science Society

P.O. Box 23167, Mission P.O.

Calgary, Alberta

Canada T2S 3B1

Toll-free Telephone: 1-888-789-9597

Web: friendsofscience.org

E-mail: contact(at)friendsofscience(dot)org

Web: climatechange101.ca

SOURCE Friends of Science Society