Global Brokerage The Agency Launches First Office In Belize

"Belize is a market that the world is just beginning to pay attention to, and the timing couldn't be better," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 27 new offices in 2025, with more on the horizon.

"Belize has been on our radar for some time, and finding the right partners to enter this market was everything," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "In Dean and Kim, we found two people who don't just understand this market; they've lived it, built a life in it, and earned the trust of the community in a meaningful way. That combination of local credibility, technical expertise, and proven production made this an easy decision, and we couldn't be more excited about what they're going to build here."

The Agency has grown to over 180 offices across 17 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies, has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country, and is consistently recognized as a Top Luxury Brokerage by Inman. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #30 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist in 2025, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"When Kim and I first visited Belize, we had no idea it would become our home," said Dean Astren. "What followed was five years of exploring every corner of this country before we finally put down roots — and that journey gave us something no credential can replicate: a genuine understanding of what makes Belize special and what buyers need to know before they make the leap. The opportunity here is real, the lifestyle is unlike anything else in Central America, and we couldn't be more excited to bring The Agency's standard of service to a market we love deeply."

"What Dean and I have built here is rooted in something deeply personal," added Kim Astren. "We didn't come to Belize as real estate professionals; we came as people who fell in love with a place and never looked back. That experience shapes everything about how we work with our clients, because we've been exactly where they are. We know what the questions feel like before they're even asked. And pairing that with The Agency's global platform and standard of service means we can offer buyers the intimacy of local expertise and the reach of a world-class brand."

The Agency Belize will be located at #4 Tipsy Strip, Placencia, Stann Creek, Belize. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to more than 180 offices across 17 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

Media Contact

Katelyn Schifferdecker, The Agency, 1 6027857194, [email protected]

SOURCE The Agency