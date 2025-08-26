Global Brokerage The Agency Launches First Office in Costa Rica

"Costa Rica is a truly exceptional market, offering natural beauty, strong investment fundamentals, and seamless international accessibility," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 30 new offices in 2024 and expanded into 15 new markets in Q1 and Q2 of this year.

"Costa Rica's strong property laws, expanding infrastructure, and growing international demand make it one of the most compelling real estate markets in the world right now," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "Pair that with a culture that values sustainability and community, and you have a market primed for long-term growth. Clari and Andrés understand this balance better than anyone, and they're perfectly positioned to guide clients through both the opportunities and the lifestyle that make Costa Rica so unique."

The Agency has grown to more than 140 corporately owned and franchise offices across 13 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fourth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023, 2024, and 2025. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Our vision for The Agency Costa Rica is to pair deep local expertise with the power of a globally recognized brand," said Clari Vega, Managing Partner. "We live the 'Pura Vida' lifestyle and want our clients, whether local or international, to feel that same connection," added Andrés Riggioni, Co-Broker and Managing Partner. "As one of the world's Blue Zones, Costa Rica uniquely blends luxury real estate with global wellness, conservation, and longevity trends – making it not just a destination, but an investment in quality of life and a gateway to Latin America," he adds.

The Agency Costa Rica is located at San Rafael de Escazú, Plaza Tempo – 2do Piso del Strip Comercial, San José, San José Province, Costa Rica. For more information, contact The Agency Costa Rica at +506 4001-4398 or visit www.theagencyre.com.

