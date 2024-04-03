Global Brokerage The Agency Launches First Office in Frisco, Texas

"The Agency's expansion into Frisco is an exciting milestone for our brokerage as we continue to establish our brand's presence throughout Texas," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency launched 12 new offices in Q1 of 2024, with more on the horizon this year.

"Recognized as a thriving suburb of Dallas, Frisco has garnered acclaim for its family-oriented atmosphere and exceptional quality of life," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "We are thrilled to welcome Heather Stevens and her team to The Agency family as we continue our growth in Texas."

Heather Stevens, a highly knowledgeable real estate professional with over nine years of experience, proudly serves as Managing Partner at The Agency Frisco. Originally from West Monroe, Louisiana, Heather has found her calling serving clients in the vibrant Texas communities of Frisco, and the surrounding areas of North Dallas. While Heather works with clients with varying real estate goals, her specialty lies in giving a luxury experience to each individual and gaining repeat clients (of which she has many). Heather's extensive tenure in the industry combined with her local expertise elevate her services above the rest. With numerous accolades under her belt, including recognition as part of the North Dallas-Fort Worth Top 1% and recipient of the Top 500 Real Producer Award, Heather's dedication, persistence and attention to detail shine through in every transaction. She thrives in the fast-moving, ever-changing nature of the industry, and approaches each day's new challenges with excitement and confidence. Beyond business, Heather cherishes the connections she forges with her clients, nurturing lifelong relationships that extend far beyond their real estate needs. Prior to her career in real estate, Heather achieved a Bachelor's Degree in science from the University of Louisiana Monroe and worked as a dental hygienist for 12 years. Her background in healthcare honed her ability to navigate complex emotions, a skill she now applies to ensure her clients' real estate experiences are smooth and enjoyable.

"Having long admired The Agency's innovative marketing and culture of collaboration, I am honored to partner with and represent the brand here in Frisco," said Heather Stevens. "We couldn't be more excited to showcase our city to The Agency's global network as we open our new office and join this passionate community of real estate professionals."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 with its second season currently streaming. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

The Agency Frisco will be located at 5566 Main St, Suite 210, Frisco, TX 75033. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising 100 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

Media Contact

Andrea Delgado, The Agency, 1 (424) 230-3700, [email protected]

SOURCE The Agency