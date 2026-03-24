Global Brokerage The Agency Launches Office In Anchorage, Alaska

"As we continue to expand into untapped markets, Anchorage stood out as a natural choice for us to plant new roots," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 27 new offices in 2025, with more on the horizon.

"Expanding into Alaska has been a goal of ours, and Anchorage is exactly the kind of market we look for: distinctive, dynamic, and with a community that truly values where they live," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "We found the right partners in Emma and Bethany, and we couldn't be more excited to bring The Agency's brand of service to this incredible region."

The Agency has grown to over 150 offices across 14 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fourth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. The Agency is consistently ranked Luxury Brokerage of the year by Inman. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #30 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist in 2025, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Anchorage has a way of getting into your soul. After years here, we understand what draws people to this place and what makes them stay. Partnering with The Agency felt like a natural next step for us because they lead with relationships first, which is exactly how Anchorage operates," said Managing Partner Emma Shibe. "This isn't a market you can understand from the outside looking in. It takes years of being part of it," added Bethany Weiser. "The Agency gets that, and their approach to client care mirrors the genuine, grounded nature of the people who make Anchorage so special."

The Agency Anchorage will be temporarily located at 5401 Cordova Street, Suite 304, Anchorage, AK 99518. The permanent address will be 3120 Denali Street, Suite 5, Anchorage, AK 99503, starting June 1, 2026. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to 150 offices across 14 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

Media Contact

Katelyn Schifferdecker, The Agency, 1 6027857194, [email protected]

SOURCE The Agency