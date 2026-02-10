Global Brokerage The Agency Launches Office in Grand Junction, Colorado

"Grand Junction represents a strategic next chapter in our expansion across Colorado," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 27 new offices in 2025, with more on the horizon.

"Grand Junction beautifully balances small-town warmth with a thriving, energetic community," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "For nature lovers seeking easy access to world-class hiking, skiing, and biking, it's a top-of-mind destination. We're thrilled to expand alongside Managing Partners Dave Kimbrough and Jan Kimbrough Miller, whose market expertise and commitment to client care make them the ideal leaders for our newest location."

The Agency has grown to over 150 offices across 14 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fourth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. The Agency is consistently ranked Luxury Brokerage of the year by Inman. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #30 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist in 2025, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Grand Junction has become a magnet for people who refuse to compromise. They want outdoor adventure, cultural amenities, and affordability all in one place." said Dave Kimbrough. "We've built our business around understanding what draws buyers here: it's not just the 300 days of sunshine or proximity to world-class recreation, it's the authentic community and quality of life you simply can't replicate in Colorado's larger metros."

"What sets Grand Junction apart is its ability to deliver a lifestyle that's typically reserved for resort towns, but with the infrastructure and accessibility of a regional hub," added Jan Kimbrough Miller. "From James Beard recognized dining to the energetic downtown, this market attracts everyone from remote workers to retirees who want more than just a beautiful backdrop; they want a place that feels like home from day one."

The Agency Grand Junction will be located at 601 Main Street #B, Grand Junction, CO, 81501. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to 150 offices across 14 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

Media Contact

Katelyn Schifferdecker, The Agency, 1 6027857194, [email protected]

SOURCE The Agency