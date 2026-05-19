Global Brokerage The Agency Launches Office in Incline Village, Nevada

"Incline Village is one of those markets that earns its reputation every single day," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 27 new offices in 2025, with more on the horizon.

"Incline Village checks every box, and our partners here are the reason we're so confident about what comes next," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "Zar has built something exceptional across Las Vegas and Reno, and Jenna brings a rare perspective shaped by her deep roots in Incline Village, a generational real estate background, and experience within The Agency's Maui office. Together, they are exactly the right team to represent The Agency on Lake Tahoe."

The Agency has grown to over 150 offices across 15 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies, has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country, and is consistently recognized as a Top Luxury Brokerage by Inman. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #30 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist in 2025, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Incline Village found me before I found it," said Zar Zanganeh. "Once you've spent real time here, on the lake, on the mountain, in this community, you understand why it has become one of the most sought-after second home and luxury retreat markets in the country. The lifestyle is unmatched, and when you layer in Nevada's tax advantages, you have a destination that makes as much sense financially as it does emotionally. People come for a weekend and start making plans to stay."

"Second home buyers at this level have options everywhere. What they're looking for is a brand and a team they can trust completely, across every step of the process," added Jenna Rose Madrid. "The Agency delivers that, and bringing that standard of service to Incline Village feels like a perfect fit. The clientele here deserves nothing less, and I'm incredibly excited to be the one to deliver it."

The Agency Incline Village will be located at 899 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village, NV, 89451. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to more than 150 offices across 15 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

Media Contact

Katelyn Schifferdecker, The Agency, 1 6027857194, [email protected]

SOURCE The Agency