Global Brokerage The Agency Launches Office in Laval, Quebec

"We're thrilled to introduce The Agency in Laval, furthering our commitment to delivering exceptional service and cutting-edge marketing and tools to our industry," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency.

The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as the brokerage's corporate offices. The Agency launched 12 new offices in Q1 of 2024, with more on the horizon this year.

It is with three decades of real estate and entrepreneurial experience that John M. Faratro is leading The Agency Montréal and The Agency Laval as Managing Partner. A Montréal native and resident himself, John is passionate about the city's incredible offerings and is thrilled to showcase its unique architecture, design, and culture to his clients. Having participated in more than $150 million worth of development projects and major commercial real estate transactions throughout the city, John has built a stellar reputation and is recognized as a top producing agent in Montreal. Faratro prides himself on providing clients with the highest level of service, dedication, and creativity while bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience in strategic planning, project execution, negotiation, and property management to every transaction and acquisition.

"Laval boasts a dynamic blend of easy access to amenities, affordability and proximity to the water, offering residents a peaceful suburban lifestyle. We can't wait to showcase this market to The Agency's global network as we continue to raise the standard of service in our market," said John Faratro.

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 with its second season currently streaming. The Agency has grown to more than 100 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

The Agency Laval will be located at 600 Lucien-Paiement #1400, Laval, Quebec, H7N 0H7. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 100 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

