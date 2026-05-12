Global Brokerage The Agency Launches Office in Sun Valley, Idaho

"Sun Valley is in a category of its own," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 27 new offices in 2025, with more on the horizon.

"There are markets you pursue, and then there are markets that feel inevitable; Sun Valley is the latter," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "The history here, the landscape, the caliber of buyer it draws; it's a place that has always belonged in The Agency's portfolio. And when you find partners like Robyn and Mike, who know this region as well as anyone and share our vision for what luxury real estate should look like, the decision becomes very easy. We're incredibly excited to bring something new to this community and be part of what comes next."

The Agency has grown to over 150 offices across 15 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies, has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country, and is consistently recognized as a Top Luxury Brokerage by Inman. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #30 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist in 2025, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Sun Valley has never needed a hard sell. People find it, fall in love with it, and keep coming back," said Robyn Moir. "This is such a special place that has to be experienced. The people, the skiing, the fishing, the golf, the hiking; it all comes together to make Sun Valley a truly world-class destination, and one that's genuinely hard to find anywhere else in the world."

"What first drew us to The Agency was the recognition that real estate at this level is about so much more than transactions," added Mike Moir. "The values, the culture, the commitment to the client experience; it all aligns with the way we've always believed this business should be done, and we couldn't be more excited about what we're building together."

The Agency Sun Valley will be located at 100 4th Street West, Unit 1B, Ketchum, ID, 83340. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to more than 150 offices across 15 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

Media Contact

Katelyn Schifferdecker, The Agency, 1 6027857194, [email protected]

SOURCE The Agency