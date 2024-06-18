Global Brokerage The Agency Launches Office in Tyler, Texas

"We're thrilled to further expand our footprint throughout Texas with the debut of our newest office location in Tyler," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 12 new offices in Q1 of 2024, with more on the horizon this year.

"Tyler's thriving real estate market and strong community make it an attractive hub for The Agency's expansion efforts in the state of Texas," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "We're delighted to be working with Vanessa Griffin on this venture as we continue to introduce The Agency's renowned brand to dynamic cities across the globe."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix in 2022 with its second season currently streaming. The Agency has grown to more than 120 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated for a second time in 2023. Most recently, The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #50 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate.

"Tyler, Texas is more than just a location - it's a lifestyle. Buyers are drawn to this sought-after market for its winning combination of Southern charm, flourishing economy, and tight-knit community spirit," said Vanessa Griffin. "We're thrilled to be establishing The Agency's presence in the area and showcasing to buyers and sellers the elite standards and unparalleled service that define our brand."

The Agency Tyler will be located at 121 E Erwin St, Tyler, TX 75702. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $72 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 120 offices in 12 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

