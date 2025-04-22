Global Brokerage The Agency Launches Office in Valle de Bravo, Mexico

"We are thrilled to introduce The Agency Valle de Bravo, a destination that has remained one of Mexico's hidden gems," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 30 new offices in 2024 and has already expanded into seven new markets in Q1 of this year.

"As The Agency continues its global growth, Valle de Bravo represents a natural next step for our brand," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "The town's vibrant culture, active lifestyle, and proximity to Mexico City make it an ideal location for both investment and retreat. We're proud to partner with local leadership like Ricardo Umansky and Alex Cuttler who deeply understand the area and share our commitment to excellence."

The Agency has grown to more than 130 corporately owned and franchise offices across 13 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 13th on the 2025 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the second-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023 and 2024. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Valle de Bravo is one of those rare places that has it all—mountains, lake life, charm, and a deep sense of culture. It's long been a best-kept secret among Mexicans, and we're excited to establish a presence here and connect Valle to a broader international audience," said Ricardo Umansky, Managing Partner of The Agency Valle de Bravo. "We've seen it evolve into a thriving second-home market, and I'm thrilled to bring The Agency brand here, offering a fresh approach to real estate. Our team is local, passionate, and ready to welcome clients to this incredible part of Mexico."

The Agency Valle de Bravo is located at Vega del Campo 9, Avandaro Valle de Bravo, Estado de México, CP 51200 Mexico. For more information, contact The Agency Valle de Bravo at +52 712 419 2175 or visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $88 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 130 offices in 13 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

Media Contact

Fernanda Lopez, The Agency, 1 424-230-3700, [email protected], https://www.theagencyre.com

SOURCE The Agency