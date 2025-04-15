Global Brokerage The Agency Launches Office in Vancouver, Washington

Global Real Estate Brokerage Expands with Fourth Office in the Evergreen State

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage The Agency proudly announces the launch of its new office in Vancouver, Washington. This is the brokerage's 8th office in the Pacific Northwest region including locations in Seattle, Port Townsend, Bainbridge Island, Bend, Portland, Coeur d'Alene and Boise. The Agency Vancouver WA will be led by Managing Partner Dirk Hmura and Designated Broker Andrew Misk, who launched The Agency's 100th office in Portland in 2023.

"We are thrilled to continue The Agency's expansion with our newest office in Vancouver, Washington, one of the fastest growing and most desirable markets in the Pacific Northwest," said Maurico Umansky, CEO & Founder of The Agency. "With its proximity to Portland, strong job market, and incredible outdoor lifestyle, Vancouver offers a unique blend of urban convenience and natural beauty. I'm confident that with Dirk and Andrew leading the way, this office will set a new standard of excellence for buyers and sellers in the region."

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 30 new offices in 2024 and has already expanded into seven new markets in Q1 of this year.

"Our expansion into Vancouver represents an exciting opportunity to serve a market that is on the rise," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "Vancouver's vibrant economy, no state income tax, and sought-after neighborhoods make it an increasingly attractive destination for homebuyers and investors alike."

The Agency has grown to more than 130 corporately owned and franchise offices across 13 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for seven consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 16th on the 2024 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the seventh-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year, and the firm was nominated consecutively in 2023 and 2024. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #33 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"Vancouver is a dynamic and evolving city that has long deserved more national recognition in the real estate world," said Dirk Hmura, Managing Partner of The Agency Vancouver WA. "With its waterfront developments, growing luxury sector, and easy access to both Portland and the Columbia River Gorge, this market is poised for growth, and I'm honored to lead this next chapter with The Agency alongside a team that feels like family. Our combined expertise and teamwork will provide an exceptional experience for clients in this thriving community."

The Agency Vancouver WA is located at 613 Main Street, Vancouver, WA 98660. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $88 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 130 offices in 13 countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world.

