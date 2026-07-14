Global Brokerage The Agency Launches Office in Whitefish, Montana

"Whitefish is one of those rare places where the landscape itself becomes the differentiator," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. Post this

The Agency's strategic positioning as an industry leader shines through its commitment to expanding into prominent markets with significant growth potential and like-minded partners. The Agency has rapidly increased its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency launched 27 new offices in 2025, with more on the horizon.

"Finding the right partner to represent a market like Whitefish is everything, and in Joy, we know we have exactly that," said James Ramsay, EVP of The Agency's Franchise Division. "She has spent years building trust in Montana's luxury market across Bozeman and Big Sky, and she understands Whitefish in a way that only comes from real, deeply personal experience. This is a market that rewards that kind of local credibility, and pairing it with The Agency's global platform creates something that's going to be very hard to compete with. We couldn't be more confident about what she's going to build here."

The Agency has grown to over 180 offices across 17 countries, and counting. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of the America's Fastest Growing Companies, has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country, and is consistently recognized as a Top Luxury Brokerage by Inman. The Agency's CEO and Founder, Mauricio Umansky ranked #30 on The Swanepoel Power 200's list of most powerful and influential people in real estate. The Agency's President, Rainy Hake Austin was also named on the Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist in 2025, recognizing 50 up-and-coming leaders shaping the future of residential real estate. The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Buying Beverly Hills," which aired on Netflix for two seasons.

"What makes Whitefish different is that it's never felt like a resort town pretending to be something else," said Joy Vance. "This is a genuine mountain lake community — the water, the historic downtown, the access to Glacier — and once buyers spend real time here, they understand why it's becoming the destination Montana buyers were hoping to find. People come and quickly realize that Whitefish is unique to anywhere else in the region. There's a different energy here, and it's resonating with a different kind of buyer."

The Agency Whitefish will be located at 346 Central Ave, Whitefish, MT 59937. For more information on The Agency, please visit www.theagencyre.com.

About The Agency

The Agency is a global, luxury real estate brokerage representing clients across residential, new development, resort, and vacation rental markets worldwide. Since its founding in 2011 by Mauricio Umansky, The Agency has closed more than $104 billion in real estate transactions and grown to more than 180 offices across 17 countries. Consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the industry, The Agency is recognized as one of the fastest-growing boutique luxury real estate brands in the world. Redefining the traditional brokerage model, The Agency fosters a culture of true collaboration, where every client and listing is represented in a shared environment of partnership. Clients and agents alike benefit from the power of a global network and access to a full suite of in-house services, including creative, public relations, relocation, development, core services, and industry-leading technology.

Media Contact

Katelyn Schifferdecker, The Agency, 1 6027857194, [email protected]

SOURCE The Agency