Global Call to Action on Sleep Health Published in The Lancet Public Health

Like nutrition and physical activity, sleep health is a uniquely powerful target for interventions that improve overall health, yet most countries do not include sleep health in their public health agendas. Tweet this

Educate: promote sleep and circadian health education and awareness

Research: collect and centralize standard sleep and circadian data in every country

Implement public health policies: include sleep health initiatives to advance public health agendas

Read the complete text in The Lancet Public Health: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpub/article/PIIS2468-2667(23)00182-2/fulltext

Improve Sleep to Improve Overall Health

Like nutrition and physical activity, sleep health is a uniquely powerful target for interventions that improve overall health, yet most countries do not include sleep health in their public health agendas.

"There is strong evidence that sleep is essential for physical and mental health, as well as well-being, across the entire lifespan. Disruption of sleep and circadian rhythms significantly increases the risk for dementia, obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Now is the time to integrate sleep and circadian health programs to promote the health span worldwide. No public health agenda is sufficient without the inclusion of sleep," says Phyllis C. Zee, MD, PhD, chair of the WSS Global Sleep Health Task Force and president of World Sleep Society.

The Costs of Inaction

The costs of inaction are clear: avoidable burdens on health systems and continued exacerbation of global health inequities. "Our viewpoint describes in brief the wide-ranging consequences of poor sleep health for individuals, communities and governments worldwide. We are already bearing these burdens. We need action in these three areas – awareness, research and public policy – to lighten those burdens and improve lives," says Diane C. Lim, MD, and Arezu Najafi, MD, lead co-authors of the article.

Standardize Data Collection

For its own part, the international research community must standardize data collection on global sleep health. "Researchers across many disciplines such as occupational health and urban planning who are interested in leveraging the science of sleep and circadian health to ultimately improve population health both locally and internationally must work together to collect – in a standardized fashion – the multi-dimensional sleep and circadian data that decision-makers need," says Chandra Jackson, Ph.D., Senior Investigator at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), part of the National Institutes of Health, and co-senior author of the viewpoint with Dr. Zee.

Further information is available at worldsleepsociety.org/global-sleep-health. Follow World Sleep Society for updates and opportunities for organized collaboration.

About World Sleep Society

World Sleep Society is a non-profit organization registered in the United States with a global membership representing over 80 countries. The mission of World Sleep Society is to advance sleep health worldwide. World Sleep Society fulfills this mission by encouraging and facilitating sleep health education, research and patient care throughout the world, particularly in places underserved by sleep medicine. Learn more about World Sleep Society programs at worldsleepsociety.org.

Media Contact

Allan O'Bryan, World Sleep Society, 1 507-316-0084, [email protected]

SOURCE World Sleep Society