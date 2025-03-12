Global Care International of the U.S. Launches a Philanthropic eHealth Initiative to all members of PAHO

This technology makes possible for every Provider a patient/user visits, to have every piece of medical data, absent not one piece, that if known would change their diagnosis and resulting care the patient receives. Post this

Couple that with a National Ambulatory and In-Patient EMR for every Healthcare Institution (Hospital, Clinic, EMS and other) and you have something capable of Changing Healthcare into what it should be; a matter of science backed by empirical data. See: https://myrecordsnow.com

Lastly, for the Ministry of Health and supporting Health Insurance Agencies, they receive a cloud-based Precision Health Analytics System capable of managing the health data of a nation with but a few clicks of the mouse.

The initial announcement was made during a recent U.S. Trade Mission to both the Dominican Republic and Bahamas where management of the company met with members of the Ministry of Health of both nations This was followed by a meeting with the HON Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville and others for a fist hand demonstration of the complete eco-system.

It was agreed by all participants, this remarkable technology would not only accelerate the present IS4H Bahamas Initiative, it would catapult it to a successful conclusion in six months verses 2 or more years and at nominal cost of pennies verses Tens or even Hundreds of Millions based on both population and the number of Public Health Facilities.

