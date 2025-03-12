Global Care International of the U.S. Launches a Philanthropic eHealth Initiative to all members of PAHO

Global Care International of the U.S. has recently launched a Philanthropic eHealth Initiative to all members of PAHO, some 45 Counties with a Digital Health Eco-system which provides a total solution to the PAHO's mission of creating a "Digital Health Super-Highway for the Americas"! This Philanthropic Initiative is in the form of a Perpetual Royalty-Free License to the company's entire digital health eco-system for a One-time fee of $1.00 per citizen.
EVANSVILLE, Ind., March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This comprehensive digital health eco-system consists of several patented solutions starting with a Cloud-based Personal Health EMR and accompanying Mobile App for every citizen in the country to include a Smart Health & Identity Micro-chipped Card capable of storing a person's entire longitudinal medical record including imaging. That makes possible for every Provider a patient/user visits, to have every piece of medical data, absent not one piece, that if known would change the diagnosis and resulting care the patient receives.
The Smart Health & Identity Card System provides absolute authentication of ones "identity" - something they "have", the card; something they "know", their username and password and something "they are", their patient photo. The Smart Health & Identity Card has the ability to retrieve/store & update a user's longitudinal medical history and "Yes", the user medical data is actually on the card capable of being extracted to include imaging at the point of care.
Couple that with a National Ambulatory and In-Patient EMR for every Healthcare Institution (Hospital, Clinic, EMS and other) and you have something capable of Changing Healthcare into what it should be; a matter of science backed by empirical data. See: https://myrecordsnow.com
Lastly, for the Ministry of Health and supporting Health Insurance Agencies, they receive a cloud-based Precision Health Analytics System capable of managing the health data of a nation with but a few clicks of the mouse.
The initial announcement was made during a recent U.S. Trade Mission to both the Dominican Republic and Bahamas where management of the company met with members of the Ministry of Health of both nations This was followed by a meeting with the HON Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville and others for a fist hand demonstration of the complete eco-system.
It was agreed by all participants, this remarkable technology would not only accelerate the present IS4H Bahamas Initiative, it would catapult it to a successful conclusion in six months verses 2 or more years and at nominal cost of pennies verses Tens or even Hundreds of Millions based on both population and the number of Public Health Facilities. It was agreed by all participants, this remarkable technology would not only accelerate the present IS4H Bahamas Initiative, it would catapult it to a successful conclusion in six months verses 2 or more years and at nominal cost of pennies verses Tens or even Hundreds of Millions based on both population and the number of Public Health Facilities.
Media Contact
ROBERT E HIGGS, GLOBAL CARE INTERNATIONAL, 1 8124804005, [email protected], https://globalcareintl.com
SOURCE GLOBAL CARE INTERNATIONAL
Share this article