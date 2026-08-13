Global City EB-5 Launches New Website to Help F-1 Students and H-1B Professionals Navigate the EB-5 Green Card Pathway Before September 30, 2026, Deadline

Today, GCRC offers investors access to two strategic investment platforms: a Real Estate Development Fund and a Biopharma & Life Sciences Fund, providing diversified opportunities in two of America's most resilient industries. Post this

As demand for EB-5 continues to grow among F-1 international students and H-1B visa holders, many individuals are exploring alternatives that provide greater flexibility, independence from employer sponsorship, and a long-term pathway toward U.S. permanent residency and citizenship. For qualified applicants already in the United States, the EB-5 Program may offer significant benefits under current immigration law, making early planning more important than ever.

Why Timing Matters

GCRC is encouraging prospective investors to begin planning well in advance of the September 30, 2026, grandfathering deadline established under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act. While the EB-5 Program is currently authorized through September 30, 2027, investors who file qualifying EB-5 petitions by September 30, 2026, receive important statutory grandfathering protections under the current law. Immigration professionals widely recommend beginning the process early because preparing investment documentation and source-of-funds evidence can require several months.

A Resource for Today's Global Investors

The new GCRC website provides:

Educational resources explaining the EB-5 immigration process

Information about available EB-5 investment projects

Guidance specifically tailored for F-1 students, H-1B professionals, and their families

Access to experienced EB-5 advisors for personalized free consultations

Updates on immigration timelines and important program developments

"International students and skilled professionals want greater control over their long-term plans in the United States," said Ahsan Nasratullah, CEO of Global City Regional Center and President of JNA Capital. "GlobalCityEB5.us gives prospective investors a clear starting point to understand the process, evaluate opportunities, and engage experienced advisors early. Education and transparency must come before any investment decision."

With more than 14 years of EB-5 experience and over $540 million in successfully financed development projects, the GCRC team is committed to helping investors make informed decisions with confidence. To learn more, explore current EB-5 opportunities, or schedule a consultation with an experienced EB-5 advisor, visit GlobalCityEB5.us.

About Global City Regional Center

Global City Regional Center (GCRC) was designated by USCIS on December 4, 2013, to promote economic growth, job creation, and capital investment through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program across the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey. Today, GCRC offers investors access to two strategic investment platforms: a Real Estate Development Fund and a Biopharma & Life Sciences Fund, providing diversified opportunities in two of America's most resilient industries. Affiliated with JNA Capital that often partners with community stakeholders like the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation (PCDC) and the African Cultural Alliance of North America (ACANA), GCRC combines investment expertise with strong community partnerships to deliver impactful EB-5 investment opportunities. www.globalcityeb5.us

Media Contact

Andreea Popa, Global City Regional Center, 1 3107094857, [email protected], https://globalcityeb5.us/

SOURCE Global City Regional Center