Global Climate Leaders United at "SEE The Future Forum" to Drive Action and Alliances

SEE The Future Forum has become more than a stage for discussion—it is a platform that turns climate ambition into measurable action. By uniting entrepreneurs, philanthropists, innovators, and youth across borders, it transforms dialogue into investable, scalable, and lasting solutions. Post this

Her Highness Princess Noura bint Turki Al Saud, Co-Founder of AEON Collective, delivered a keynote emphasizing that climate action must go beyond carbon reduction to address poverty, infrastructure, and national security. Under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, she noted the kingdom's investments in circular industries and nature-based solutions as part of a broader resilience strategy. She urged for long-term, regionally tailored alliances with accountability mechanisms.

During the panel, "Global Alliance for Climate Action", moderated by Xiaoyu Zhu of SEE, speakers emphasized cross-sector collaboration and actionable blueprints. Her Highness Princess Mashael Bint Saud Al-Shalan, co-founder of AEON Collective, highlighted the Middle East's climate stress, proposing a circular carbon economy and accessible communication to foster public consensus.

Shaun Seow, CEO of the Philanthropic Asia Alliance (PAA), demonstrated how philanthropy can "de-risk" climate projects. PAA supports initiatives like "blue carbon" and low-emission agriculture in Southeast Asia by bridging public and private capital. Florence Lee, VP of Songzan Group, shared examples of sustainable tourism in China's Yunnan and Tibet regions that boost ecosystems and local livelihoods.

In conversation with Katrin Harvey, Secretary General of F20, Nicola Speranza, Chief of Staff to the COP30 Presidency, emphasized that global collaboration is achievable with shared outcomes. He encouraged youth to pursue climate solutions rooted in local realities rather than imitating others.

During the session "Philanthropic Power Plays," experts discussed how blended finance can scale impact. Ahmed EI Saeed of UN Global Pulse Asia-Pacific emphasized philanthropy's role in supporting government-backed innovation. Dr. Christoph Meinrenken , professor of Columbia University stressed the need for multidimensional sustainability metrics, citing partnerships with PepsiCo and State Grid as examples of rigorous implementation. Dr. Zhiyao Lu of SEE Foundation introduced the China Climate Philanthropy Partnership Program, supported by the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), which mobilizes domestic philanthropic resources through storytelling and public engagement mechanisms.

The panel "Empowering Next-Gen Climate Solution Innovators" featured global youth climate leaders. Yue Zeng of Chengzhi Education advocated for experiential learning to connect youth with climate realities. Jiaxing Xu of BottLoop Recycle Design highlighted art's emotional role in sustainability. Song Zhao emphasized SEE's intergenerational continuity, while Zihui Ye, a Princeton scholar and host, noted youth as key drivers of innovation and called for more international platforms for collaboration.

The forum concluded with remarks from Dominic Waughray, Executive VP of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), who emphasized China's essential role in achieving the Paris Agreement goals. He pledged stronger collaboration with SEE to bring Chinese innovations to global markets. Rob Van Riet of the World Economic Forum praised SEE's measurable contributions and its leadership during Climate Week, noting that "SEE is not just talking about action—it's delivering it."

Dr. Mbongiseni Buthelezi, CEO of the Mandela Foundation, announced the winners of the "SEE Through Lenses" Global Photography Contest, judged by a panel of leading experts from sustainability and visual arts, a program initiated and led by Zhao under SEE. The competition was adjudicated by an expert panel of sustainability and visual arts leaders, ensuring both professional rigor and global credibility. The Best Impact Award recognized a powerful image from Sanjiangyuan National Nature Reserve, symbolizing the ecological harmony the organizer sought to highlight by creating this international platform. Dr. Buthelezi described the competition as a "visual bridge" that connects environmental responsibility with cultural heritage. While the artwork itself came from global participants, the forum and the organizers' leadership in conceptualizing and directing the contest positioned the organizer as the driving force behind an initiative that translates ecological protection into cultural expression. Through this effort, Zhao elevated SEE's visibility during United Nations General Assembly and New York Climate Week, mobilizing cross-sector collaboration and amplifying grassroots conservation stories to global audiences—evidence of her ability to convene international experts and generate measurable impact at the highest level.

In his closing remarks, Liu Mingda, President of SEE, emphasized the forum's expanding role in strengthening SEE's international network, citing engagements with the United Nations, financial institutions, and leading universities. He called on entrepreneurs and youth to turn dialogue into measurable climate action projects.

Now in its third year, the SEE The Future Forum has grown into a long-term, cross-sectoral platform that unites entrepreneurs, philanthropists, innovators, and students. Guided by the principles of coalition building, it has demonstrated the capacity to transform ideas into investable, scalable, and implementable solutions—from high-level dialogues to cultural and youth-driven initiatives. This evolution highlights how the forum itself has become a vehicle for global recognition, amplifying SEE's visibility at the United Nations and New York Climate Week, and showcasing the leadership of its organizing committee in shaping international sustainability conversations.

Media Contact

Victoria Liu, Asia Pacific Expo, 1 2022856777, [email protected], https://www.melius-advisory.com/?lang=en

SOURCE Melius Advisory