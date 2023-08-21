Global Consulting Firm J.S. Held Announces Partnering Agreement with Market-leading Managed Document Reviewer QuisLex

J.S. Held eDiscovery, data analytics, and digital forensics experts partner with market-leading managed document reviewer QuisLex to support antitrust counsel responding to US, UK, and EU regulatory authorities during merger clearance HSR Second Requests.
JERICHO, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces a collaboration and partnering agreement with industry-leading alternative legal service provider, QuisLex. Recognized annually by Chambers & Partners, QuisLex provides market-leading document review services that complement J.S. Held's eDiscovery, data analytics, and digital forensics expertise to help clients respond to US, UK and EU regulatory authorities during merger clearance requests.
Senior Managing Director and digital investigations & discovery expert Stephen O'Malley commenting on the collaboration, shares, "QuisLex has an impressive team of 1000+ permanent employees working on approximately 15% of all second requests in a given year. Their institutional knowledge combined with J.S. Held's forensic technology experts, data scientists, legal and project management professionals with decades of experience supporting antitrust counsel in both regulatory response and complex antitrust litigation, uniquely positions us to meet our clients' needs."
J.S. Held is a trusted advisor with advanced eDiscovery skills, agility, and knowledge in managing today's non-standard data. David Cochran, Director of Partner Alliances at QuisLex, comments, "In collaboration with the team at J.S. Held, our experienced legal professionals and proven workflows streamline the second request response process. The transparency and flexibility we build into the process allow us to complete our reviews accurately within the designated time frame and budget."
J.S. Held supports client response to US, UK, and EU regulatory authorities during merger clearance requests by providing eDiscovery, data analytics, and digital forensics expertise. Our experts capture information, remotely and on-premise, from data sets worldwide and work with QuisLex to streamline the review of millions of documents and thousands of hours of audio recordings. Rather than rely on a single document review platform, J.S. Held utilizes multiple platforms & technologies to realize the best possible outcome for each project. We leverage QuisLex to the best of its capabilities to deliver high-quality reviews on time, accurately, and cost-effectively. Learn more about our integrated, single-source solution to support merger clearance and antitrust litigation.
About J.S. Held
J.S. Held is a global consulting firm providing technical, scientific, and financial expertise across all assets and value at risk.
Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high-stakes events demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.
About QuisLex
QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time, highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and is proud to be recognized as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit http://www.quislex.com.
