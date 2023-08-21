Global Consulting Firm J.S. Held Announces Partnering Agreement with Market-leading Managed Document Reviewer QuisLex

The partnership of QuisLex managed document review along with eDiscovery, data analytics, and digital forensics expertise of J.S. Held positions us well to efficiently support clients responding to merger clearance requests. Tweet this

J.S. Held is a trusted advisor with advanced eDiscovery skills, agility, and knowledge in managing today's non-standard data. David Cochran, Director of Partner Alliances at QuisLex, comments, "In collaboration with the team at J.S. Held, our experienced legal professionals and proven workflows streamline the second request response process. The transparency and flexibility we build into the process allow us to complete our reviews accurately within the designated time frame and budget."

J.S. Held supports client response to US, UK, and EU regulatory authorities during merger clearance requests by providing eDiscovery, data analytics, and digital forensics expertise. Our experts capture information, remotely and on-premise, from data sets worldwide and work with QuisLex to streamline the review of millions of documents and thousands of hours of audio recordings. Rather than rely on a single document review platform, J.S. Held utilizes multiple platforms & technologies to realize the best possible outcome for each project. We leverage QuisLex to the best of its capabilities to deliver high-quality reviews on time, accurately, and cost-effectively. Learn more about our integrated, single-source solution to support merger clearance and antitrust litigation.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm providing technical, scientific, and financial expertise across all assets and value at risk.

Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high-stakes events demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time, highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and is proud to be recognized as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit http://www.quislex.com.

