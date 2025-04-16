Global Consulting Firm J.S. Held Receives Great Place To Work® Certification

For the third year, J.S. Held has been recognized by Great Place To Work®, an independent organization regarded as the global authority on workplace culture. Post this

Across six continents, J.S. Held professionals serve organizations facing high-stakes situations with access to time-sensitive answers and analysis delivered by the world's most trusted, experienced, and knowledgeable experts in their fields. More than 1,500 experts are trusted advisors to 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

"As I traverse the company, my experiences with our team members are completely consistent with the data in the Great Place to Work survey. Ninety-three percent (93%) of our team members feel empowered in their role and 94% report our customers would reflect the service we deliver as 'excellent'" observed J.S. Held Chief Executive Officer Lee Spirer.

J.S. Held is an organization built on the concept of a "team" where everyone makes a difference. Culture is a key differentiator when engaging new colleagues and can be seen in our actions, policies, and values. Our professional environment is one of empowerment. Lee Spirier adds, "We are a people business – a team of exceptional individuals working together on a platform built to maximize their client impact and careers." Explore careers at J.S. Held to learn more.

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

