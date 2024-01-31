Global Consulting Firm J.S. Held Releases Expert Insights on Carbon Management: Issues in Greenhouse Gas Management

The climate change issue and the exposure to associated risks and business opportunities continue to evolve and expand quickly. Post this

With the increasing global focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, J.S. Held experts stand at the forefront of exploring and guiding companies and organizations through Carbon Management in 2024. The article "Carbon Management: Issues in Greenhouse Gas Management" discusses the growing complexity surrounding carbon management and greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction for companies across various industries. It highlights the increasing pressure on businesses to disclose GHG emissions, manage environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, and respond to demands from stakeholders, including regulators, investors, insurers, NGOs, and the public.

A focal point of the article is the anticipated 2024 SEC GHG reporting regulation, which is expected to align with existing California and the European Union regulations. These regulations mandate detailed reporting of scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions, along with stringent assurance audits. The article outlines potential impacts of these requirements on organizations, particularly those in industrial sectors, public-facing companies, and those listed on North American or European stock exchanges.

The impacts discussed in the article include compliance challenges, operational adjustments, carbon cost implications, and reputational risks and opportunities. To effectively respond to these challenges, the article provides a high-level strategic checklist, emphasizing the importance of regulatory analysis, customer and competitor assessment, corporate positioning, GHG baseline establishment, identification of carbon reduction opportunities, and the implementation of transparent reporting and assurance processes.

The climate change issue and the exposure to associated risks and business opportunities continue to evolve and expand quickly. Steven emphasizes the vital issue for companies when facing carbon management challenges, "The interdisciplinary nature of this issue, bringing together compliance, finance, operations, and technology teams, means that many businesses have difficulty finding the right resources to develop successful strategies and plans to address carbon."

J.S. Held's Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) practice consists of experienced consultants who provide specialized expertise in environmental damage and remediation, environmental due diligence, energy transition, toxicology and epidemiology, industrial hygiene, product stewardship and product liability, and human health and safety. Our team is engaged by corporations, utilities, public and private owners, developers, government organizations, insurance professionals, construction professionals, and the legal community to consult on matters involving the environment, human health and safety, and regulatory compliance.

To gain deeper insights into the impact of Carbon Management regulations and to explore more ways to develop carbon strategies, please read the full article here: https://www.jsheld.com/insights/articles/carbon-management-issues-in-greenhouse-gas-management.

