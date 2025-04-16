Global Consumer Media Usage Grew 2.4% in 2024, Fueled by Summer Olympics & Major Elections Worldwide; First Consumer Media Usage Decline Expected in 2025

"A new datapoint being tracked by PQ Media in the Global Consumer Media Usage Forecast 2025-2029 is an additional generation not found in prior editions, the ai-Gen, including those born between 2025-2029, the first gen to live their entire life with AI." Post this

However, growth is expected to fall 0.3% in 2025, the first decline since the 2009 Great Recession, which shows that media consumption has reached its saturation point as digital device penetration rates having peaked in major developed markets, like the US. Analysis of the 2024-2029 period indicates that media usage with rise in even years when most domestic and global markets hold federal elections, as well as major international sporting events like the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, and the World Hockey Cup. Meanwhile, declines are expected each odd year during the forecast period, when there are fewer federal elections and international sporting events, which tend to be limited to sports that are played in fewer countries or don't generate high TV ratings, such as the ICC World Cup, according to PQ Media's 12th annual Global Consumer Media Usage Forecast 2025-2029.

"Also contributing to the media consumption decline in 2025 is expected deceleration in discretionary spending on media devices and content, as consumers worldwide tighten their overall budgets due to an expected rise in inflation and possible recession due to the tariff wars instigated by the new Trump administration in the United States," according to PQ Media CEO Patrick Quinn. "However, the decline will be short lived, as gains are expected in 2026, when more than a dozen major countries hold federal elections, the Winter Olympics are held in Italy and the FIFA World Cup is tri-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada."

Another trend which continued in 2024 is the shift from traditional media to digital media, with digital rising to 39.7% share globally, up from 37.3% in 2023 and 28.6% in 2019. Some might question that statistic as being too low, but one must remember that both India and China have populations over 1 billion, with a high percentage living in poverty and unable to afford internet access and mobile phones, among other emerging nations with the same population profile. That said, there are 11 of the top-20 markets that digital media usage accounts for over 50% of overall consumption, such as the United States, South Korea, the Netherlands and Spain.

A new datapoint being tracked by PQ Media in the Global Consumer Media Usage Forecast 2025-2029 is an additional generation not found in previous editions, the ai-Gen, individuals born between 2025-2039, the first generation to live its entire life with artificial intelligence (AI). It follows PQ Media's policy to name generations based on digital technology, such as the m-Gen (2013-2024), the first generation to live its entire live with mobile phones and the i-Gen (1996-2012), the first generation to live its entire life with internet access.

"Compared with previous generations, the ai-Gens will be introduced to digital media at an earlier age, as broadband, smartphone, and tablet penetration rates have emerged as the highest ever in 2025, with children knowing how to use smartphones and tablets almost from the time they can walk," said PQ Media CEO Quinn. "With streaming services replacing broadcast & cable TV, over-the-air radio, DVDs and CDs, and mobile games and podcasts increasingly being developed that are targeted towards young children, the use of traditional media platforms and channels will continue to decline at a more rapid rate each year."

Among other key findings from the report:

The average global consumer spent 8.17 hours per day with media in 2024, up from 7.36 hours in 2019 (in some markets, like Japan and the Netherlands , daily media usage exceeded 12 hours per day);

Ad-supported media accounted for 52.7% of time spent in 2024, down from a 55.5% share in 2019, while in 11 markets, including the United States , consumer-driven media usage exceeds 50%, led by Spain and Japan at 57.9%;

From a demographic perspective, men used media more than women globally, 58.29 hours per week (HPW) vs. 57.02, respectively. The Greatest Generation (born before 1945) used media the most (98.37 HPW), while the m-Gen used media the least (31.73 HPW) in 2024;

Television (including live, digital, streaming and over-the-top (OTT) video) remains the most used of the 11 media platforms that PQ Media tracks, reaching 28.07 hours per week in 2024, while film & home video posted the fastest growth, up 10.4%, fueled by more movies being released on streaming services and high number of blockbusters in movie theaters;

Mobile video posted the highest gain of the 22 digital channels that PQ Media monitors, up 16.7% in 2024, while OTT video (streaming, video-on-demand (VOD), pay-per-view (PPV), and digital-video-recorder (DVR) viewing) is the most used digital channel at 8.77 hours per week;

"Print books are an anomaly in traditional media, as digital extensions, such as e-Books, are actually posting declines in many markets obsessed with digital access," said PQ Media Executive VP and Research Director Dr. Leo Kivijarv. "Older demographics that grew up in a linear environment, enjoy feeling and touching print books, while younger demos turn to printed books due to screen fatigue after spending hours on social media, streaming video and videogames."

PQ Media's 12th annual Global Consumer Media Usage Forecast 2025-2029 delivers the world's most comprehensive and actionable media consumption intelligence covering the 2019-2029 period; the Top 20 Global Markets and the Rest of the Countries in each of the 4 major global regions; 25 digital media platforms & channels; 11 traditional media platforms; 11 hybrid (digital + traditional) media silos; 7 consumer generations, including the aiGens born after 2025; and both genders. The new edition includes in-depth econometric data and market insights delivered through a Report & Analysis providing 453 slides of analysis and 600 datagraphs; and a Deep-Dive Excel Databook delivering 250,000 data points examining all media platforms, channels, and markets worldwide.

PQ Media delivers intelligent data and analysis to the world's leading media organizations via syndicated market intelligence reports, custom drill-down research, and on-demand strategic consulting. which includes three reports that cover the industry's KPIs: advertising & marketing spending; consumer media usage; and consumer spending on media.

