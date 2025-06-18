Global Crisis PR Firm Red Banyan Promotes Sara Lattman to Senior Account Manager

"She is a true asset to our clients and to the firm as a whole. Her strategic thinking, poise under pressure, and deep understanding of crisis dynamics make her one of the rising stars in our industry." - Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO, Red Banyan Post this

"Sara has grown at an extraordinary pace since she joined our team," said Evan Nierman, CEO and Founder of Red Banyan. "She is a true asset to our clients and to the firm as a whole. Her strategic thinking, poise under pressure, and deep understanding of crisis dynamics make her one of the rising stars in our industry."

Lattman holds a bachelor's degree in public relations and advertising from the University of Tampa, and a master's in strategic public relations from the University of Southern California.

"I'm excited to step into this new role and continue guiding clients through the high-pressure moments that define their reputations," said Lattman. "My skills and knowledge have grown exponentially over my last three years at Red Banyan, and I can't wait to expand on them into the future."

About Red Banyan

Red Banyan is a globally recognized public relations firm specializing in solving complex, highly sensitive, and mission-critical challenges. With expertise in crisis communications, strategic communications, corporate public relations, government relations, legal PR, media training, and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers a strategy-driven, integrated approach. Learn more at: https://redbanyan.com.

