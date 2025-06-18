Global Crisis PR Firm Red Banyan Promotes Sara Lattman to Senior Account Manager

Red Banyan, a global crisis communications firm, has promoted Sara Lattman to Senior Account Manager on its Crisis Team. Based in the Tampa Bay office, Lattman has been instrumental in guiding clients through high-stakes reputational challenges since joining in 2022.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a leading global crisis communications and public relations firm, is proud to announce the promotion of Sara Lattman to Senior Account Manager on its Crisis Team. Based in Red Banyan's Tampa Bay office, Lattman will continue to lead crisis communications efforts, helping organizations and individuals manage reputational challenges and respond to public scrutiny.
This milestone reflects Lattman's rapid professional growth and exceptional contributions since joining the firm in August 2022. Over the past three years, Lattman has distinguished herself as a trusted advisor to clients navigating sensitive and high-stakes situations. Her promotion from Account Manager to Senior Account Manager marks her second advancement at Red Banyan, underscoring her ability to deliver results under pressure and exceed expectations.
"Sara has grown at an extraordinary pace since she joined our team," said Evan Nierman, CEO and Founder of Red Banyan. "She is a true asset to our clients and to the firm as a whole. Her strategic thinking, poise under pressure, and deep understanding of crisis dynamics make her one of the rising stars in our industry."
Lattman holds a bachelor's degree in public relations and advertising from the University of Tampa, and a master's in strategic public relations from the University of Southern California.
"I'm excited to step into this new role and continue guiding clients through the high-pressure moments that define their reputations," said Lattman. "My skills and knowledge have grown exponentially over my last three years at Red Banyan, and I can't wait to expand on them into the future."
About Red Banyan
Red Banyan is a globally recognized public relations firm specializing in solving complex, highly sensitive, and mission-critical challenges. With expertise in crisis communications, strategic communications, corporate public relations, government relations, legal PR, media training, and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers a strategy-driven, integrated approach. Learn more at: https://redbanyan.com.
