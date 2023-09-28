Global Crypto Exchange PayBito Adds NEO, EGLD, and APT to Its Coin List

The bearish situation in the crypto market will not discourage crypto traders. More traders are investing in popular cryptocurrencies at lower prices. There are diverse trading scopes for those who facilitate new coins. Tweet this

1. NEO-

NEO was previously known as Antshares. Founded in 2014 by Erik Zhang and Da HongFei, it is an open-source decentralized blockchain. There are two native NEO coins, NEO and NEO Gas. It helps in smart contract development and enables digital assets. NEO is not a mineable cryptocurrency.

It is estimated that NEO will have around 100 million coins. Out of which 50 million will be available for cross investments, contingencies, and developers. However, users can buy NEO on exchanges such as PayBito. NEO is intentionally created to grant voting rights and ownership. It will also have market value.

2. EGLD-

The former name of EGLD was MultiversX. It was founded in 2017 by Lucian Todea and two brothers Lucian Mincu and Benjamin. It is a blockchain platform and is known for concentrating on apps and enterprise solutions. The main Unique Selling Proposition (USP) is its ability to manage a large number of transactions.

ELGD (Electronic Gold) coin is the main product of MultiversX. Users pay the coin as transaction fees. It also enables exchanges between the platform's users. Governance token is another crucial feature of ELGD. The ELGD coin supply is limited and it starts at 20,000,000.

3. APT-

Aptos (APT) is a blockchain and is considered to be scalable, safe, and upgradable. Its blockchain was developed by the Diem blockchain developers. Numerous protocols of APT are considered to be scalable, dependable, and safe. Aptos uses the Move language for programming. It has many security features. Aptos has a modular approach to transaction processing. It is hyper-efficient compared to other blockchain systems.

APT is intentionally created for high levels of scalability. It has parallel processing and horizontal scalability. The APT token is interoperable. It often uses a standard implementation that makes interoperability easier. The focus is on allowing liquidity by having fungible, semi-fungible, and non-fungible tokens.

Raj Chowdhury, the PayBito chief states that "the bearish situation in the crypto market will not discourage crypto traders. More traders are investing in popular cryptocurrencies at lower prices. There are diverse trading scopes for those who facilitate new coins."

