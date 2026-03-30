Global Data Breach and Consumer Protection Expert Michael Bruemmer Joins BlackCloak Advisory Board

"As the adoption of our DEP platform accelerates, Michael's insights will be a tremendous asset in our mission to protect executives, their families, and the enterprises they lead," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. Post this

Bruemmer joins BlackCloak's Advisory Board at a time of significant growth and expansion. Over the past year, demand for the company's full spectrum DEP platform as a missing control layer of enterprise cybersecurity has soared, with year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) nearly doubling in 2025. He joins existing BlackCloak Advisory Board members Roland Cloutier, Malcolm Harkins, and Patricia Titus.

"Michael has spent his career on the front lines, guiding organizations through their most vulnerable moments. I have long respected his ability to navigate the complex human and technical fallout of some of the most devastating data breaches we've seen," said Dr. Chris Pierson, BlackCloak's Founder and CEO. "He is joining our advisory board at a critical time, when we are strengthening our ability to anticipate market shifts and adapt. As the adoption of our DEP platform accelerates, Michael's insights will be a tremendous asset in our mission to protect executives, their families, and the enterprises they lead."

"Most executives don't pay attention to security details outside of their work lives, which is a major exposure for enterprises. With the increasing sophistication of AI and social engineering threats, and broad accessibility to tools and tactics for less skilled hackers, this lack of oversight is a significant threat vector," said Bruemmer. "I believe in the work that BlackCloak does to continuously protect its members – and by extension, their companies – and I couldn't be more excited to join this premier team of privacy and security experts."

In his role at Experian, Bruemmer helps businesses prepare for a data breach, manage consumer crisis response programs, and mitigate consumer risk following incidents. He possesses a wealth of knowledge related to crisis response management from discovery to post-incident clean up, and is a respected speaker at industry organizations and events across the country.

Bruemmer has provided insight to many trade and business media outlets including Dark Reading, IT Business, CIO, Info Security Magazine, Security Week, Health IT Security, The Wall Street Journal, and American Banker, among others. He has been a guest columnist for SecurityInfoWatch and has appeared on broadcast channels such as Fox Business. He currently serves on the Ponemon Responsible Information Management (RIM) Board and NetDiligence Advisory Board.

For more information about BlackCloak's Digital Executive Protection services, visit blackcloak.io.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives, board members, high-profile individuals, and their families from privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a comprehensive solution that includes mobile and desktop apps, as well as concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Beth Trier, BlackCloak, 1 4156018104, [email protected], https://blackcloak.io/

SOURCE BlackCloak