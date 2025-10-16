Global Derma Brand FAU Confirms Participation in Cosmoprof Asia 2025

Global derma-cosmetic brand FAU will participate in Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong 2025 (Nov 12–14) to showcase its three core skincare lines, including the Shiny Pumpkin and Spotlight Brightening solutions. The brand aims to engage APAC beauty professionals, highlight K-Beauty innovation, and expand its presence in the regional market.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global derma-cosmetic brand FAU will participate in Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong 2025, the largest beauty trade show in the Asia-Pacific region, to be held from November 12 to 14, 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

K-Beauty Innovation at Asia's Leading Beauty Trade Show

FAU's participation at Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong 2025 will provide an opportunity to engage with beauty professionals and buyers across the Asia-Pacific region, while reinforcing its growing presence in the global market.

As the region's most influential B2B beauty trade fair, Cosmoprof Asia welcomes more than 2,800 exhibiting brands and over 80,000 professional buyers each year. With 18 national and group pavilions, the show serves as a dynamic platform to showcase distinctive products and set the stage for the latest global beauty trends.

Full Showcase of Three Core Product Lines

At Cosmoprof Asia, FAU will unveil three signature product lines that embody the brand's identity and commitment to advanced skincare innovation.

- Shiny Pumpkin Line & Revamped Puff BB: Pumpkin PDRN-based skincare and best-selling BB product (over 5 million units sold).

- Spotlight Brightening Solution: An intensive care line that delivers radiant, clear, and luminous skin.

- Core Intensive & De Signature Line: Premium anti-aging and high-performance treatments for intensive skin rejuvenation.

FAU Sets Sights on Expanding in the APAC Market

A FAU representative stated, "Our successful participation in Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong 2024 confirmed the strong interest and potential of the Asian market. Returning in 2025, we are ready to showcase upgraded product lines and differentiated derma solutions. Our goal is to drive the expansion of our APAC export network and reinforce our position as a leading innovator in K-Beauty worldwide."

About FAU

FAU is a derma-cosmetic brand dedicated to healthy, beautiful skin for everyone. Developed with carefully selected ingredients and advanced skin science, FAU delivers trusted solutions for both professionals and consumers, setting a new global standard in derma cosmetics.

Media Contact

Shane Jeong, FAU, 82 70-8645-2017, [email protected], www.faucosmetic.com

SOURCE FAU