Global Design and Assembly Embarks on a New Partnership with Elkhart, Indiana RV Manufacturers, Revolutionizing LED Lighting and Wire Harness Solutions

NORTHGLENN, Colo., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Design and Assembly is thrilled to announce its strategic collaboration with several leading RV manufacturers in Elkhart, Indiana, a pivotal initiative aimed at revolutionizing LED strip lighting and wire harness solutions within the recreational vehicle industry.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Global Design and Assembly, bringing cutting-edge innovation and expertise to the heart of RV manufacturing. The company's advanced LED lighting and wire harness technologies are set to elevate the standards of quality and performance for the industry.

Elkhart, Indiana, renowned as the "RV Capital of the World," serves as a key epicenter for recreational vehicle manufacturing, making it an ideal location for this innovative collaboration. Through this partnership, Global Design and Assembly aims to streamline and enhance the manufacturing process by offering state-of-the-art LED lighting solutions and sophisticated wire harnesses specifically tailored for the needs of RVs.

Furthermore, Global Design and Assembly is thrilled to announce the imminent completion of its new extruded silicone LED strip. This new product is the culmination of extensive research and development, representing the latest in advanced lighting technology. The extruded silicone LED strip promises to provide superior durability, efficiency, and versatility, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

"Our collaboration with Elkhart's RV manufacturers signifies an exciting chapter in our journey to redefine standards in LED lighting and wire harnesses," said Jason Morales, Owner at Global Design and Assembly. "We are proud to bring our expertise to this vibrant hub of RV innovation, and we are confident that our upcoming extruded silicone LED strip will further revolutionize the industry."

The new partnership reflects Global Design and Assembly's commitment to providing innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the evolving demands of the RV manufacturing sector. By integrating advanced LED technology and bespoke wire harness systems, the company aims to contribute to greater efficiency, sustainability, and overall performance in RV production.

For more information about Global Design and Assembly and its groundbreaking LED strip lighting, wire harness manufacturing solutions, and the new extruded silicone LED strip, please visit https://www.globaldesignassembly.com or contact Jason Morales [email protected].

About Global Design and Assembly: Global Design and Assembly is a leading provider of cutting-edge LED lighting and wire harness manufacturing, catering to diverse industries globally. With a commitment to innovation and quality, the company specializes in providing state-of-the-art, customizable products that redefine standards and elevate performance.

