Global Design Firm Modernizes HR Filing System with DynaFile Integration

Before the transition, the firm faced increasing challenges with manual recordkeeping, limited remote access, and rising storage costs. By adopting DynaFile, the HR team was able to eliminate inefficiencies caused by physical files and move to a centralized digital platform that integrates seamlessly with their existing ADP system.

The result: improved productivity, faster onboarding, and secure access to employee records from anywhere.

"This is a great example of how forward-thinking organizations are using DynaFile to align internal operations with broader sustainability and digital transformation goals," said Brian McCleary, Vice President of Operations at DynaFile. "By going paperless, they freed up physical space, saved time, and made audits and compliance reviews significantly more manageable."

Key features of the implementation included seamless integration with the organization's ADP platform, which automated employee record synchronization, reduced manual effort, and ensured data accuracy and integrity. Transitioning from paper-based files to a centralized digital system also supported the organization's broader goals of sustainability and reducing its environmental footprint, while improving remote access, onboarding, and overall HR productivity.

"The ability to modernize without disrupting daily workflows is a major advantage of DynaFile," said Brock Kane, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at DynaFile. "With this implementation, their HR team gained instant access to the tools needed to support a distributed workforce without sacrificing compliance, security, or usability."

For more real-world results and to explore how DynaFile supports HR transformation across industries, visit www.dynafile.com/company/customers.

About DynaFile

For over 25 years, DynaFile has empowered HR teams to transition to a paperless environment, enhance compliance, and streamline employee file management. This cloud-based document management solution integrates seamlessly with leading HRIS and HCM platforms, providing a secure, centralized system for digital onboarding, document tracking, and long-term record retention. Trusted by HR leaders across industries, DynaFile features barcode scanning, automated workflows, and role-based access controls to keep your team organized, compliant, and audit-ready.

Learn more: www.dynafile.com

