Global Digital Transformation and AI Thought Leader Dr. Vijay Gurbaxani Joins CriticalRiver as Board Advisor

"AI is no longer about experimentation; it is about making disciplined choices that align technology, organizational design, and economic value," said Dr. Vijay Gurbaxani. "CriticalRiver's focus on outcome-driven, pragmatic AI transformation reflects exactly what enterprises need at this stage, and I look forward to supporting the team in this journey."

In his role as Board Advisor, Dr. Gurbaxani will work closely with CriticalRiver's leadership team to inform enterprise strategy, guide AI-led transformation initiatives, and contribute to thought leadership focused on responsible, economically grounded adoption of emerging technologies.

"Dr. Vijay brings extraordinary depth and perspective to the boardroom," said Anji Maram, Founder and CEO of CriticalRiver Inc. "His ability to connect digital strategy, AI, and economic value creation is especially relevant as enterprises move from experimentation to accountability. We are honored to welcome him as a Board Advisor."

Dr. Gurbaxani's engagement underscores CriticalRiver's commitment to thoughtful, outcome-driven AI transformation and to working with trusted advisors who help organizations align technology decisions with long-term business impact.

About CriticalRiver Inc.

CriticalRiver is an AI-first technology services firm focused on accelerating business outcomes through speed, agility, and innovation. Our North Star for every engagement is the outcome our customers want to achieve.

This outcome-led approach is what has made us a trusted partner in the ecosystems we operate in. It is also what is guiding our evolution into something larger: an enabler of the Agentic Enterprise, where intelligence, technology, and human judgment work together to drive meaningful outcomes.

To deliver on this vision, we help enterprises get more from what they already run by optimizing existing systems for higher ROI, automating manual workflows, and deploying pre-built vertical solutions that enable faster value realization. Our work allows organizations to adopt emerging technologies while preserving long-term operational value.

We bring together domain, product, and engineering expertise, supported by deep capabilities in machine learning, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, CriticalRiver works with global enterprises to optimize existing systems, automate manual workflows, and deploy pre-built vertical solutions that deliver measurable value faster.

Our commitment to people and performance is reflected in our seven-time Great Place to Work® certification and CMMI Level 3 for Development and Services.

Corporate Headquarters: Pleasanton, California, United States

Global Presence: USA, India, UAE, Australia, Philippines, Brazil, and Costa Rica

To learn more about CriticalRiver Inc., please visit https://www.criticalriver.com/ or connect with us on CriticalRiver LinkedIn.

