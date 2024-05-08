Global Education Nonprofit, Outward Bound, Makes History in First-Ever Rappel of Empire State Building

"Outward Bound is excited to make history as part of this epic rappel event at the Empire State Building. After years of planning, we join our event partners to raise significant funding to support our much-needed experiential educational programs around the world." Post this

The Big Rappel, and the Empire State Building itself, is a symbol of what can be accomplished when determined people come together to do the seemingly impossible. The funds raised from this event will go toward providing transformational learning opportunities to young people in the USA and across the globe through Outward Bound. Participants' total donations so far exceed $3 million. You too can give to this historic event!

Jared Leto kicked off The Big Rappel on Monday morning, a descent which spans nearly 900 feet from the building's iconic spire down to the 30th floor.

"Recently, I climbed up the fin of the Empire State Building to announce Thirty Seconds to Mars' world tour and now as the tour begins, I'm excited to head the opposite direction and rappel down to shine a light on the incredible work of Outward Bound." said Jared Leto. "I've always admired Outward Bound and how they inspire people around the globe to transform their lives through adventure, challenge, experience, and discovery."

At Outward Bound, our mission is to change lives through challenge and discovery. We encourage our students to push the limits of what they thought they could do. The Big Rappel is a one-of-a-kind example of this ethos of embracing challenges and seeking out unique opportunities for personal growth and self-discovery.

Ginger Naylor, CEO of Outward Bound USA, shared, "Outward Bound is excited to make history as part of this epic rappel event at the Empire State Building. After years of planning, we join our event partners - the Empire State Realty Trust, Outward Bound International, The Outward Bound Trust, and NYC Outward Bound Schools - to raise significant funding to support our much-needed experiential educational programs around the world. This collaborative event merges Outward Bound's commitment to transformative outdoor experiences and community building, with the opportunity to raise funds to make Outward Bound possible for more students in the US and across the globe. We are inspired by these bold individuals who chose to rappel on behalf of our students, staff, and the global Outward Bound community."

The Big Rappel encouraged numerous alumni to reconnect with Outward Bound for another round of boundary-pushing adventures. The thrill of The Big Rappel, combined with the support of Outward Bound, inspired the event's participants to step out of their comfort zones once more for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

One of the youngest rappelers, Jennifer Lopez, is a 2018 graduate of WHEELS, a NYC Outward Bound public school in Washington Heights. Jenni speaks fondly of her high school experience, remembering the tight-knit community at WHEELS and the opportunity to attend a challenging and life-changing 14-day backpacking and whitewater canoeing trip at North Carolina Outward Bound School.

"Outward Bound has provided me with a lot of firsts — from my first time whitewater rafting, to becoming the first in my family to go to college. Because of Outward Bound, I'm always welcoming the next challenge in my life, including The Big Rappel," said Lopez.

Just after completing his descent down the Empire State Building, Darren Richman, member of the Outward Bound USA Board of Directors and Outward Bound alumnus, shared, "I participated because Outward Bound has very special meaning to me. I did a semester course when I was nineteen and it ignited a spark in me that still burns bright to this day."

There are nine Outward Bound Schools across the United States, with one based right here in New York City. NYC Outward Bound Schools was founded 36 years ago by a group of individuals determined to bring the Outward Bound ethos into New York City's public school classrooms through equitable, immersive, and joyful learning experiences. Today, this is achieved through a student-centered model that integrates social, emotional, and academic development. NYC Outward Bound Schools' helps students graduate with a solid postsecondary plan, prepared to thrive in college, career, and life.

"The Big Rappel is a brilliant example of how collaboration and support can help us achieve more than we thought possible," said Vanessa Rodriguez, CEO of NYC Outward Bound Schools. "We are so grateful to our partners at The Empire State Realty Trust, Outward Bound International, The Outward Bound Trust, and Outward Bound USA, and thrilled to have such an inspiring event take place in our city."

About Outward Bound

Outward Bound, founded in 1941 by educator Kurt Hahn, is a non-profit educational organization that serves people of all ages and backgrounds through challenging learning expeditions that focus on developing social emotional skills. Outward Bound helps individuals and teams discover strength of character and an aptitude for leadership needed to serve others in their community and care for the world around them. Outward Bound delivers programs for students and educators through its nine Schools across the United States. For more information, go to www.outwardbound.org.

About NYC Outward Bound Schools

NYC Outward Bound Schools is a nonprofit organization that partners with over 70 NYC public schools. Our student-centered model integrates social, emotional, and academic development — all critical components of student success. We coach educators and school leaders, provide adventure programming for students, and work with schools to help ensure students have voice and choice in what they learn. Together, our supports help students graduate with a solid postsecondary plan, prepared to thrive in college, career and life. Attending a school that fully embraces our model increases a student's chance of graduating on time by over 9%. For more information, go to: www.nycoutwardbound.org

