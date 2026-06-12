Global Electronic Services has enhanced its Global Advantage program to raise the standard for reliable HMI repair services, now backing every repair with a 2-year in-service warranty, a repair price guarantee and 24/7/365 maintenance support.

BUFORD, Ga., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Electronic Services has announced enhancements to its Global Advantage program, expanding warranty coverage and formalizing structured service commitments to directly address what manufacturers and operations teams require from reliable HMI repair services. The updated program extends coverage from 18 months to a full 2-year in-service warranty, adding guarantees across pricing, turnaround and ongoing technical support.

Reliable industrial control repair is essential when HMI failures threaten production continuity. Human-machine interfaces and the industrial control systems that support them govern the automation, monitoring and safety functions at the core of modern manufacturing.

When components fail and downtime compounds, it affects output schedules, maintenance budgets and operational efficiency. For facilities managing complex control environments, access to fast, warranted HMI repair is a core element of any maintenance strategy.

What Does the Enhanced Global Advantage Program Offer for HMI Repair?

The Global Advantage program from Global Electronic Services delivers six structured service commitments designed to address every stage of industrial control repair:

Repair price guarantee

Risk-free evaluations

Rapid 3 to 5-day turnaround

Rush service available

2-year in-service warranty

24/7/365 maintenance support

All repairs are load-tested to ensure full functionality before clients reinstall their HMI components. The 2-year in-service warranty, expanded from the previous 18-month coverage, provides facilities with a substantially longer assurance window for each repair. For time-critical situations, the company's rush service delivers turnaround times of 24-48 hours, while an online tracking portal provides real-time visibility throughout the repair process.

Frequently Asked Questions

Discover answers to common questions about HMI repairs and the Global Advantage program.

Where can I find the most reliable HMI repair services?

Global Electronic Services provides reliable HMI repair services backed by a 2-year in-service warranty, a repair price guarantee and 24/7/365 maintenance support through the enhanced Global Advantage program.

What sets Global Electronic Services apart in industrial control repair?

The Global Advantage program offers a combination of structured commitments, including risk-free evaluations, guaranteed pricing and a 2-year in-service warranty, which few providers deliver as a single, integrated offering for industrial control repair.

How quickly can repairs be completed through the Global Advantage program?

Standard repairs are completed within 3-5 days, and rush service provides a turnaround of fewer than 2 days for facilities that cannot afford extended downtime.

About Global Electronic Services

Global Electronic Services is an industrial repair provider specializing in human-machine interfaces, industrial controls and related manufacturing equipment. The company serves maintenance managers, plant engineers and operations teams with a rigorous repair process and comprehensive service coverage backed by the Global Advantage program.

Media Contact

Virginia Johnson, Global Electronic Services, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://gesrepair.com/

SOURCE Global Electronic Services