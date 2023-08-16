Global Engagement Critical to Higher Ed Student Experience and Institutional Reputation, Reports New Terra Dotta Survey

"In today's landscape it is encouraging to see that global engagement is an integral part of most higher education institutions' strategic plans." --Ron Carson, CMO of Terra Dotta Tweet this

"In today's landscape it is encouraging to see that global engagement is an integral part of most higher education institutions' strategic plans," said Ron Carson, CMO of Terra Dotta. "Leading institutions emphasize the benefits of cultural experiences on and off campus through incoming international enrollments and outgoing study abroad, as both foster personal growth and global perspectives."

Student Interest in Travel On the Rise

With the 2022-2023 school year representing the first full year of "normal" post-COVID operations, more than 60% of the international education professionals who participated in the study anticipate an increase in outgoing study abroad participation with Western Europe and Asia seeing the largest increases in student interest. Similarly, 62% of respondents report that the number of incoming international enrollment applications have eclipsed pre-pandemic numbers.

"After 2+ years of isolation due to COVID, global engagement is more important than ever. I see study abroad as a valuable corrective to the lost socialization and maturation opportunities of the COVID years," said one survey respondent.

Global Competition Increasing for International Student Enrollments

While international student mobility is up, competition is increasing among U.S. institutions for incoming students. Forty-one percent of respondents report increased competition from other countries and 44% attribute this to the cost of studying in the U.S.; however, 60% believe international students are applying to less than five institutions. To counter competition, 60% of respondents report they are working with recruiting partners, and 49% report investing in their own recruitment efforts. Still, one-third (35%) say budget is the biggest obstacle to meeting their institution's international education objectives.

About the Survey

Partnering with Thrive Analytics, Terra Dotta conducted an online survey of more than 250 international education professionals, 54% director or above higher ed leaders based in the U.S. in April 2023.

To learn more, visit https://www.terradotta.com/ebook-globalization-survey.html.

About Terra Dotta

Terra Dotta is the trusted leader in global engagement solutions for higher education. Over 700 universities and colleges use Terra Dotta's global engagement platform to facilitate cross-cultural experiences for students, faculty and staff in more than 85 countries worldwide. The company's solutions help customers deliver end-to-end, accessible global engagement experiences that meet comprehensive safety and compliance requirements – from managing domestic and international travel to international student programs, virtual and global experiences and beyond. Terra Dotta is based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and can be found at http://www.terradotta.com.

