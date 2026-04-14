GLOBAL ENTREPRENEUR JOHN PAUL DeJORIA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN HOUSEY PHARMA TO ADVANCE NEXT-GENERATION METABOLIC DISEASE PLATFORM

"Insulin resistance sits at the center of multiple large and growing global health challenges," said Mr. DeJoria. "Housey Pharma brings together a compelling combination of scientific insight, platform capability, and development focus." Post this

Advancement of HP-211, currently in a 300-patient Phase 2 clinical trial as a potential first-line therapy for Type 2 diabetes

Expansion of HP-508, a proprietary platform targeting regeneration of insulin-producing beta cells

Commercial scaling of Axulin®, focused on improving metabolic health and longevity by targeting the IRS-2 pathway believed to be the root cause of insulin resistance

Development of an AI-augmented drug discovery engine designed to enhance the effectiveness of the Company's drug discovery platform

"Insulin resistance sits at the center of multiple large and growing global health challenges," said Mr. DeJoria. "Housey Pharma brings together a compelling combination of scientific insight, platform capability, and development focus. I believe the Company is building a differentiated and potentially impactful approach to addressing metabolic disease."

"We are excited to partner with Mr. DeJoria as we advance what we believe is a highly differentiated platform in metabolic disease and drug discovery," said Dr. Gerard Housey, M.D., Ph.D. "This investment strengthens our ability to execute on near-term clinical milestones while continuing to expand the scope and impact of our technology."

Housey Pharma is a private, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company located in Southfield, MI. Housey Pharma's Phase 2 study of HP-211, a potential first-line therapy for Type 2 diabetes, is currently enrolling three hundred participants with results expected in late 2026. The Company's broader platform has a demonstrated track record of industry engagement, including licensing relationships with leading pharmaceutical companies and contributions to multiple commercial therapies.

By combining established discovery capabilities with emerging AI technologies, Housey Pharma is positioning itself to improve the speed, precision, and scalability of drug development across its pipeline.

For additional information, please contact the Company directly at [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the Company's strategy, clinical development plans, anticipated milestones, platform capabilities, market opportunities, and the potential benefits of its product candidates and technologies. These statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those associated with clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approval processes, commercialization efforts, competitive developments, capital requirements, and broader economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty is made as to future performance, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Thomas Klema, HMI, 1 248663700 252, [email protected], www.housey.com

SOURCE Housey Pharma