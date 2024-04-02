Global EPS Sustainability Alliance (GESA) Launches LinkedIn Discussion Forum for United Nations Environment Programme Plastic Pollution Treaty Stakeholders Ahead of INC-4

We want to explore topics like recycling, chemical transparency, mismanaged waste remediation and more, to understand what's working and where there are knowledge gaps. Post this

"This forum is not just another online community; it is a dedicated space to exchange ideas, perspectives, and knowledge aimed at improving sustainability and tackling pressing environmental challenges," said GESA spokesperson Betsy Bowers, Executive Director of EPS-IA. "We want to explore topics like recycling, chemical transparency, mismanaged waste remediation and more, to understand what's working and where there are knowledge gaps."

Through fostering open communication and collaboration, the forum seeks to be at the forefront of driving meaningful and actionable solutions for increased EPS sustainability.

To access the forum and submit a request to join, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/9802140/

EPS maintains an essential role in key industries including packaging, construction, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, and food service, among others. Applications such as packaging for the safe and effective transportation of food and vital medicines and vaccines, protective gear to prevent injury, refrigeration components, insulation for housing, and car seats are all made using EPS. The treaty could have a significant impact on these day-to-day products that many rely upon.

GESA's recommended environmental policy, observer submissions and position papers can be read in full here.

GESA advocates for the responsible use of EPS, as well as research-backed solutions and policies that will positively benefit the environmental and the economy. For more information about GESA, visit http://www.globaleps.org.

ABOUT GLOBAL EPS SUSTAINABILITY ALLIANCE (GESA)

The Global EPS Sustainability Alliance is a collaboration between EPS manufacturers, extended producer responsibility PROs, recyclers and others to advance circular economy for expanded polystyrene (EPS) packaging in five continents that are working to support environmental policy solutions at local, regional and global levels. This collaborative effort brings together best practices in EPS resource management, sustainable manufacturing, life cycle impact reporting and worldwide recycling data to establish universal resources within the EPS supply chain.

ABOUT UNEP-INC PLASTICS TREATY

In March 2022 at the UN Environment Assembly, a historic resolution was adopted to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution. The resolution requested the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) to convene an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) to develop the instrument, which is to be based on a comprehensive approach that addresses the full life cycle of plastic, including its production, design, and disposal. The INC began its work during the second half of 2022, with the ambition to complete negotiations by the end of 2024. The fourth session (INC-4) is scheduled from April 23-29, 2024 at the Shaw Center in Ottawa, Canada.

